Funeral services Norma Petersen, 88, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

A prayer service will take place at 4:30 p.m. and the family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, all at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Friday, September 10, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Berry, of Jefferson; son, Delaine Petersen, of Manning; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Ahart, of Denison.