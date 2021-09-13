 Skip to main content
Norma Petersen
Norma Petersen

Funeral services Norma Petersen, 88, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

A prayer service will take place at 4:30 p.m. and the family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, all at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Friday, September 10, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Berry, of Jefferson; son, Delaine Petersen, of Manning; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Ahart, of Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of the arrangements.

