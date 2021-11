Norman H. Timm, 89, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Ute, died Monday, November 15, at the Omaha VA Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with visitation prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ute.

Committal services with military rites will follow at St. Clair Township Cemetery in Ute.