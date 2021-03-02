Now a 3-way stop

Stop signs have been posted for north- and southbound traffic on North 24th Street in Denison and for eastbound traffic on 6th Avenue North, making it a 3-way stop intersection.

Westbound traffic on 6th Avenue North does not stop.The Denison City Council adopted an ordinance making the intersection a 3-way stop at its January 19 meeting after it went through readings at three consecutive meetings.

In the past, North 24th Street did not have traffic control signs at the intersection and yield signs were posted on 6th Avenue North for west- and eastbound traffic.