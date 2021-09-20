Now may a good time for planning and even planting for pollinators

As another summer nears its end, fall is a time we think of harvest, raking the leaves that the trees grew this spring, and preparing for the dormancy of winter. It is not a time when most folks think to begin gardening; rather, we are canning our tomatoes and getting ready to say goodbye to our pretty potted plants that have decorated our front porches throughout the summer.

However, if you are planting for pollinators, now may be a good time to start planning, and even planting.

Pollinators are a suite of species (like butterflies, bees, other insects, and even birds and bats) that provide us with their pollination services. That is, taking pollen from male parts of a flower to the female stigma of another flower so the plant can reproduce and grow again.

More than 80% of the world’s flowering plants rely on pollinators, and pollinators bring us an estimated one out of every three bites of food we eat. We think of honey, of course, but pollinators also aid in the production of a wide variety of foods—from coffee to chocolate, fruits, vegetables, and nuts.