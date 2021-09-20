Now may a good time for planning and even planting for pollinators

As another summer nears its end, fall is a time we think of harvest, raking the leaves that the trees grew this spring, and preparing for the dormancy of winter. It is not a time when most folks think to begin gardening; rather, we are canning our tomatoes and getting ready to say goodbye to our pretty potted plants that have decorated our front porches throughout the summer.
However, if you are planting for pollinators, now may be a good time to start planning, and even planting.
Pollinators are a suite of species (like butterflies, bees, other insects, and even birds and bats) that provide us with their pollination services. That is, taking pollen from male parts of a flower to the female stigma of another flower so the plant can reproduce and grow again.
More than 80% of the world’s flowering plants rely on pollinators, and pollinators bring us an estimated one out of every three bites of food we eat. We think of honey, of course, but pollinators also aid in the production of a wide variety of foods—from coffee to chocolate, fruits, vegetables, and nuts.
A study by Iowa State University has shown that pollinators (like honeybees and wild bees) can increase soybean yields by up to 20% where they are present. According to a May 2021 publication by Iowa State University, “Most soybean varieties are bred to be self-pollinating. (However) pollinating insects can improve both pollination and cross pollination, which is known to improve seed set, or the number of seeds a plant produces per seed pod.” It has been shown that by planting adjacent habitat for pollinators, farmers and producers stand to benefit as well.
However, pollinator numbers are decreasing in Iowa. Several factors contribute to their decline, but the main issue they face is a lack of habitat—a lack of adequate foraging, nesting, and overwintering sites that allow them to thrive and reproduce.
Luckily, many folks are working to combat that issue by planting native grasses and wildflowers, and on many different scales. Farmers and producers are creating pollinator habitat through USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Prairie strips are one conservation practice through CRP where producers plant pollinator habitat in linear strips along edges of fields, in terrace channels, or through areas of consistently lower yields, in exchange for an annual rental payment.
Many local organizations, from elementary schools to nature centers, have implemented pollinator gardens that not only benefit our pollinating insects, but also add an educational opportunity in an outdoor classroom.
Additionally, many citizens have taken areas of their yard or garden and have chosen to plant native species to add beauty and reduce the amount of lawn that they must mow.
We often tend to think of planting as a spring activity, but pollinator habitat can be planted at many different times of the year. The fall is a great time to put already started perennials into the garden, or to seed larger areas by broadcasting seed or by drilling the seed. Many native wildflower seeds need to endure a freeze/thaw cycle to scarify the seed before they can sprout. Fall can also be a good time to work on prepping a seed bed and transitioning a cover type to be ready to plant next spring.
So, as you plan to tidy up from the abundance of this summer’s growing season, it may be a good time to plan your pollinator habitat as well. There are various programs through the USDA, DNR, and other local organizations that may be able to provide financial and/or technical assistance with your pollinator habitat goals.
If you are interested in planting habitat for pollinators and have questions, please contact me at tpanas@pheasantsforever.org.