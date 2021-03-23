Number of county residents vaccinated for COVID-19 increases by over 300 since Thursday

In four days, the number of Crawford County residents fully vaccinated rose by 302, based on statistics from the state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.
From Thursday to yesterday, 248 additional county residents received their second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and 54 additional county residents received the single dose needed of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As a reminder, the COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run starting this week by the Crawford County Public Health Department are now open to all eligible groups, including under 65 with risk factors.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 712-263-3303 and choosing option 3 when prompted.
Those clinics are the following.
Dow City, Arion and Buck Grove: At the Dow City Community building. 1st dose on March 24 starting at 9:45 a.m. 2nd dose on April 21 starting at 9:45 a.m.
Vail and Westside: At the Vail Community building. 1st dose on March 24 starting at 12:45 p.m. 2nd dose on April 21 starting at 12:45 p.m.
Deloit and Kiron: At the Deloit Community Center. 1st dose on March 26 starting at 9:45 a.m. 2nd dose on April 23 starting at 9:45 a.m.
First dose clinics had been conducted in Schleswig, Manilla, Aspinwall, Charter Oak and Ricketts last week.
Following are COVID-19 vaccination numbers for the state and area counties as of Monday evening. Note: Numbers in parentheses are from Thursday.
State numbers
Total doses administered: 1,287,475 (was 1,181,990 on Thursday)
Doses administered to Iowans: 1,240,253 (was 1,138,228 on Thursday)
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 322,986 (318,902)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 465,141 (415,743)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 34,207 (31,602)
Total series completed: 499,348 (447,345)
Vaccines by manufacturer
Pfizer: 594,773
Moderna: 658,495
Janssen (Johnson & Johnson): 34,207
Audubon County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 714 (590)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 1,115 (1,102)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 9 (5)
Total doses administered: 2,953 (2,799)
Carroll County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 2,379 (2,240)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 3,376 (2,997)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 538 (188)
Total doses administered: 9,669 (8,422)
Crawford County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 1,587 (1,480)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 1,963 (1,715)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 1,028 (974)
Total doses administered: 6,541 (5,884)
Harrison County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 1,565 (1,065)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 1,831 (1,558)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 66 (64)
Total doses administered: 5,293 (4,245)
Ida County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 623 (772)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 1,002 (712)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 59 (57)
Total doses administered: 2,686 (2,253)
Monona County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 1,448 (1,484)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 1,191 (987)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 25 (25)
Total doses administered: 3,855 (3,483)
Sac County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 1,113 (1,094)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 1,736 (1,505)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 151 (129)
Total doses administered: 4,735 (4,233)
Shelby County
Individuals receiving 1st dose of 2-dose series: 1,463 (1,451)
Individuals completing 2-dose series: 1,838 (1,612)
Individuals completing single-dose vaccine: 89 (64)
Total doses administered: 5,228 (4,739)
Reminders
Those who receive medical care at CCMH Medical Clinic should call 712-265-2700 to schedule an appointment.
Denison Family Health Center, St. Anthony Denison and St. Anthony Westside Clinics will call their patients to schedule appointments.
Thrifty White Pharmacy in Denison also has vaccine available. Use the following link: https://www.thriftywhite.com/covid19vaccine.
VA clinic in Crawford County
On Friday, March 26, from 9-11 a.m., the Omaha VA Medical Center, in coordination with Crawford County Veterans Affairs, will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the first floor of the Crawford County Courthouse.
The VA is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccination that requires only one dose to any veteran, regardless of age, who is currently enrolled in VA Healthcare or has been in the past. The Crawford County VA office can check on the enrollment status of those who are unsure.
Enrollment will be available during the VA clinic or can be done prior to the clinic at local VA offices. Veterans do not need to be a resident of Crawford County to attend the clinic
An estimation of those planning to attend the clinic is appreciated to ensure enough vaccine doses will be available. Call the Crawford County VA office at 712-263-2720 if interested in receiving the vaccine.
Appointment help
The state’s website, vaccinate.iowa.gov, is up and running. The website provides links and information to make the process of finding available vaccine appointments as easy as possible for Iowans.