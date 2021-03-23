Number of county residents vaccinated for COVID-19 increases by over 300 since Thursday

Denison Family Health Center, St. Anthony Denison and St. Anthony Westside Clinics will call their patients to schedule appointments.

Thrifty White Pharmacy in Denison also has vaccine available. Use the following link: https://www.thriftywhite.com/covid19vaccine.

VA clinic in Crawford County

On Friday, March 26, from 9-11 a.m., the Omaha VA Medical Center, in coordination with Crawford County Veterans Affairs, will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the first floor of the Crawford County Courthouse.

The VA is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccination that requires only one dose to any veteran, regardless of age, who is currently enrolled in VA Healthcare or has been in the past. The Crawford County VA office can check on the enrollment status of those who are unsure.

Enrollment will be available during the VA clinic or can be done prior to the clinic at local VA offices. Veterans do not need to be a resident of Crawford County to attend the clinic

An estimation of those planning to attend the clinic is appreciated to ensure enough vaccine doses will be available. Call the Crawford County VA office at 712-263-2720 if interested in receiving the vaccine.

Appointment help