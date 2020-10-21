Private family funeral services for Albert Ricke, 87, of Vail, will be conducted on Monday, October 26, at United Presbyterian Church in Vail with burial at Wheatland Cemetery in Breda.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, October 25, at United Presbyterian Church in Vail.

He died Tuesday, October 20, at his home.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.