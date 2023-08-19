Words cannot express our gratitude to the multiple area first responder teams that assisted with our recent farm tragedy. We would like to personally thank the following crews that were at the scene:
Dunlap Fire & Rescue
Dow City Fire & Rescue
Crawford Co EMS
Denison Fire & Rescue
Manilla Fire & Rescue
Woodbine Fire & Rescue
Logan Fire & Rescue
Mondamin Fire & Rescue
Harrison Co Emergency Management
Harrison Co Incident Mgmt. Assistance Team
Crawford Co Sheriff
Cogdill Farm Supply
and anyone else we may have inadvertently missed.
Additionally, we are forever indebted to our neighbors, friends and fellow farmers that organized the extensive cleanup of the site. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
And to our community, which has shown us their kindness and given us strength and support, we thank you.
Finally, we thank our employees, without you we could not continue and you will always be our family.
The Heistand Family