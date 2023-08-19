Words cannot express our gratitude to the multiple area first responder teams that assisted with our recent farm tragedy. We would like to personally thank the following crews that were at the scene:

Dunlap Fire & Rescue

Dow City Fire & Rescue

Crawford Co EMS

Denison Fire & Rescue

Manilla Fire & Rescue

Woodbine Fire & Rescue

Logan Fire & Rescue

Mondamin Fire & Rescue

Harrison Co Emergency Management

Harrison Co Incident Mgmt. Assistance Team

Crawford Co Sheriff

Cogdill Farm Supply

and anyone else we may have inadvertently missed.

Additionally, we are forever indebted to our neighbors, friends and fellow farmers that organized the extensive cleanup of the site. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

And to our community, which has shown us their kindness and given us strength and support, we thank you.

Finally, we thank our employees, without you we could not continue and you will always be our family.