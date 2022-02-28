Funeral services for Oliver Osborn, 78, of Carter Lake, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Thursday, February 24, at Hillcrest Health & Rehab in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Survivors include his daughters, Michelle Fineran, of Denison, Maretta, of Denison, and Maurecia, of Council Bluffs; a brother, Larry Osborn, of Plano, Texas; and special friend, Annie Renshaw, of Carter Lake.