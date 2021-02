One more COVID-19 death in Crawford County

The COVID-19 death toll in Crawford County is now at 32, one more death since Monday.

Among area counties, the death toll increase by eight since Monday.

The 14-day positivity percentage continues to decline among area counties. Crawford County is no longer above the 15% 14-day benchmark set by the state. Only five counties exceed 15%, among them Shelby County, second highest in the state at 15.8%.

Additionally, only one area long-term care facility is on the outbreak list. That is Pleasant View Care Center in Monona County.

Statistics quoted in this article are as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 4.

State statistics

1,486,493 individuals tested, 322,715 positive, 289,994 recovered, 5,033 deaths (was 4,906 on Monday), 14-day positivity percentage -9.4%, 7-day positivity percentage – 7.4%

Crawford County