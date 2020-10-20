Online program offers help dealing with the pandemic

“It used to be if you were at work with someone, and could see them on a day-to-day basis, you would notice that they haven’t shown up for work for a couple of days, and then when they come in they look unkempt or they haven’t showered or combed their hair. You’re more likely to see that when you’re person-to-person or if there has been a big change in their attitude,” Eischeid said. “Now that we’re mostly on Zoom meetings they may show up to the meeting and you wouldn’t really notice anything different. They may be suffering silently with feelings of depression and anxiety. It is more difficult to recognize that now, unless you see that person more on a regular basis.”