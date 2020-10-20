Online program offers help dealing with the pandemic

ISU Extension and Outreach and COVID Recovery Iowa are offering an online program called “Grief and Loss: What to Expect” for those dealing with a wide variety of issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The program, which is offered online via Zoom, will take place at noon on the next three Thursdays.
“What we offer is really good information about looking for signs and symptoms that you might be able to more easily recognize in yourself or somebody in your household or maybe somebody you’ve been in contact with on the phone,” said Diane Eischeid.
Eischeid, who is a licensed mental health counselor, and Andrea Gustafson, a licensed social worker, are the presenters for the program.
“We talk about the signs and symptoms of our anxiety and depression,” Eischeid said.
They will talk about signs and symptoms that individuals may not recognize and offer techniques on how to deal with anxiety and depression.
“I don’t think there is anybody around that hasn’t experienced some type of loss during this, whether it’s the loss of going in to work, the loss of a job, loss of a home or the loss of going to school or seeing friends and family,” Eischeid said.
Many individuals don’t know exactly what they’re feeling.
“One of the big things is to recognize that feeling,” she said. “You can’t learn to manage it unless you identify what it is.”
Grief doesn’t happen just when someone dies; it can occur for many reasons.
“We are going to talk about ways you can cope with the grief you’re feeling,” Eischeid said.
Isolation is the driver of much of the anxiety and depression people are experiencing – and it is also a reason that symptoms go unrecognized, she said.
“It used to be if you were at work with someone, and could see them on a day-to-day basis, you would notice that they haven’t shown up for work for a couple of days, and then when they come in they look unkempt or they haven’t showered or combed their hair. You’re more likely to see that when you’re person-to-person or if there has been a big change in their attitude,” Eischeid said. “Now that we’re mostly on Zoom meetings they may show up to the meeting and you wouldn’t really notice anything different. They may be suffering silently with feelings of depression and anxiety. It is more difficult to recognize that now, unless you see that person more on a regular basis.”
The online presentation takes 50 to 60 minutes and the presenters will respond to questions at the end.
“It gives an opportunity for people to ask questions and discuss some of the things going on with them,” she said.
Eischeid said she and Gustafson are also involved in outreach services.
“If someone’s having questions or issues, they can fill out a form (at covidrecoveryiowa.com) and, depending what it is, they’ll refer that person to me or Andrea,” she said. “Just talking to those people, listening to their stories, that’s a big part of it.”
They offer help finding resources for whatever problem an individual might be experiencing.
“Some people need help with mortgages and there are some counties that do offer assistance with mortgages, so then we look at that information,” Eischeid said. “We can refer them to counseling sessions.”
Another team member, a former banker, is available to help with financial issues.
“We can help them figure out where to start and where they can go to get information,” she said. “We kind of give them a road map on how to get some of their goals met.”
Later in November and during December, Eischeid and Gustafson will present programs on anxiety, depression and holiday stress.
The programs are free.
For more information, contact Gustafson at andreag3@iastate.edu or Eischeid at dianee@iastate.edu.