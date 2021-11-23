Ordinance amendment clarifies charges for special council meetings

To clarify an issue, the Denison City Council last Tuesday approved an ordinance amendment on the charging of fees for special council meetings that are requested by members of the public.

City Clerk Lisa Koch explained the amendment spells out that if someone requests a special meeting, a $25 fee per council person present at the meeting is to be paid by the requester.

The $25 fee would be paid to those council members who attend the special meeting. However, council members can waive the receipt of their fee, if they make their waiver known before the meeting.

Councilman John Granzen asked if people could be required to pay the fee in advance.

Koch said that is usually what is done.