 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ordinance amendment clarifies charges for special council meetings
0 comments

Ordinance amendment clarifies charges for special council meetings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To clarify an issue, the Denison City Council last Tuesday approved an ordinance amendment on the charging of fees for special council meetings that are requested by members of the public.

City Clerk Lisa Koch explained the amendment spells out that if someone requests a special meeting, a $25 fee per council person present at the meeting is to be paid by the requester.

The $25 fee would be paid to those council members who attend the special meeting. However, council members can waive the receipt of their fee, if they make their waiver known before the meeting.

Councilman John Granzen asked if people could be required to pay the fee in advance.

Koch said that is usually what is done.

“If we set up a special meeting, we have to know who (among council members) is going to be present so we can set the fee,” she said. “And if someone (on the council) wishes to not receive the fee, they can make that known at that time.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Kermit Henningsen

Visitation for Kermit Henningsen, 86, formerly of Deloit, will take place 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, November 22, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Local

Nancy Brown

Private graveside services for Nancy Brown, 79, of Denison, will be conducted at a later date. She died Thursday, November 18, at Eventide Lut…

Local

Norman H. Timm

  • Updated

Norman H. Timm, 89, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Ute, died Monday, November 15, at the Omaha VA Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Local

Bob Reisz

Mass of Christian Burial for Bob Reisz, 77, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 19, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Chur…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics