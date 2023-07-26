Our Savior Lutheran Church’s discipleship committee has compiled the Wheels to Heels trail devotional a free 20-verse, 12-stop devotional for visitors to enjoy amidst the natural beauty of Dennison’s Yellow Smoke Park.

“We put together 12 different stops,” said church group member Rachel Greene. “We have each labeled; for example, pathway, beach, fish, gazebo, and then there’s a Bible verse that goes along with each landmark.”

The readings, which come in both Spanish and English versions, also include stops at the bridge, hilltop, flowers, trees, sunshine, shade, water and animals.

Spanning a four-mile walking and biking trail that circles a 37-acre lake, the devotional was set up in an ideal setting for tranquil spiritual reflection or an engaging educational experience for children to explore biblical teachings.

To access the corresponding Bible verses, Our Saviour Lutheran Church has laminated posters with QR codes along the trail to lead parkgoers to the scripture.

The church is also offering paper copies available for pickup at the church, located at 500 N. 24th St. in Denison.

“One of the previous church ministers suggested the interactive devotional,” Greene said. “It took us a few years to put it together, but this year we finally got it done.”