Outdoor dining area being explored for uptown Denison node

Sara Woerdehoff, assistant marketing director for WESCO Industries and a member of Denison’s Uptown Revitalization Committee, presented a proposal at Tuesday’s Denison City Council meeting to convert the node in front of the Bake Shop and Hollywood Café.
The business is owned and operated by WESCO Industries. It and the node are located on the southeast corner of the Broadway and Main Street intersection.
Speaking on behalf of the Denison’s Uptown Revitalization Commission, Woerdehoff spoke about a focus of putting new life into the core of the city where at 5 p.m. people still want to stay where they live and play or continue to work. The revitalization would help Denison become, over the next decade, a city more attractive to young, single people who are looking to live in a city for the experience it can give them.
She continued that the uptown revitalization effort is to transform Denison’s uptown as a hub for innovators and entrepreneurs who would turn the city into a place of inspiration, entrepreneurial energy, creativity, innovation, upward mobility and discovery.
Woerdehoff said an outdoor dining area integrated into the uptown area would fill a need and add to the energy of the area.
“Currently, there is not a single option available for outdoor dining in uptown Denison,” she said. “We need to encourage foot traffic to boost the local economy while offering the community a relaxing environment. Outdoor dining adds energy and a visual sign of vibrancy.”
She continued that the Bake Shop and Hollywood Café is mindful of the safety and the flow of traffic, and would make the dining area visually appropriate within the uptown district. WESCO is also aware of all outdoor barriers and fencing requirements, as well as the furniture, landscaping and flooring requirements.
Councilman John Granzen asked if the Bake Shop and Hollywood Café would extend its hours of operation into the evening to make use of the outdoor dining area.
“It depends on how successful this is,” said Woerdehoff. “Regardless, we do have events at the Donna Reed Theater and have big plans for the Donna Reed Theater.”
She mentioned musician performances and other types of entertainment.
“Even if the bake shop wasn’t open those extended hours, we have the beer and wine and liquor licenses that we would need to extend to the outdoor area and create those barriers,” she added.
Woerdehoff continued that she has looked at the city ordinance and state laws pertaining to the height of the fencing. She added that shrubs and bushes would be used as a way of creating a barrier around the fire hydrant that is in the node.
The hydrant is on the west side of the node and it was determined that it could not be moved.
Fencing would go around the rest of the node. Pavers would be used for the flooring in the dining area.
Norelius Community Library would take any plants that have to be moved during the transformation of the node.
Mayor Pam Soseman, who is a Master Gardener, pointed out that some of those bushes in the nodes are 17 years old.
Soseman said Fire Chief Cory Snowgren, Building Inspector Chris Flattery and DMU General Manager Rory Weis were contacted to troubleshoot items with the proposed project.
She also said Police Chief Dan Schaffer had been contacted early on in the development of the project; allowing alcohol to be consumed in the outdoor dining area may be a matter of changing the type of license the Bake Shop and Hollywood Café has.
Councilman Corey Curnyn asked what the fence would look like as already a problem exists with people jumping curbs and planters with their cars and hitting buildings. He added that some motorists drive into the nodes when turning.
Councilman Greg Miller added that as a pedestrian, he was hit by a car that had traveled into the node while turning the corner at that location. He did not think it was the best location but added he understood the concept of the plan.
Woerdehoff said the fence on the curb side would be iron.
The council decided to have City Manager/City Engineer review the design for the node and also to pay attention to how storm water would drain off the pavers so ice problems are not created and become an issue for the public works department.
Soseman said the outdoor dining area was something she thought of a number of years ago when she would week and tend the plants in the nodes. A friend of hers didn’t have any place to have lunch outdoors downtown so instead sat on a swing at the middle school to eat lunch and read a book.
“At that time I picked out that node as a potential area,” she said.
She continued she realizes that traffic can be a problem but compared it to an outdoor area at Mr. Toad’s in Omaha’s Old Market district. She said a fence is round that area.
“I don’t know if they serve food, but people sit out there and drink, so it would be kind of that same kind of feel,” Soseman said.
Councilwoman Jessica Garcia encouraged Woerdehoff to work out the fence concept.
“Personally, I think it’s a great idea,” she added. “I believe we need outdoor seating and dining in our uptown. I would like to see it come to fruition.”
Like Curnyn, Garcia also said the drainage from the pavers should be reviewed.
She also said she knew Soseman was developing a downtown improvement plan and mentioned to the mayor other areas where outdoor seating and dining could be potential options.
Concerning the pavers and drainage, Crawford said he received a request for a handicap ramp in the same area, which could work together with the drainage.
Assistant Chief Doug Peters also said he liked the idea but said a concern he has is that the visibility is good to the east when motorists are traveling north on Main Street. He also asked if the tables and furniture was going to be in the dining are all the time and what would happen with snow and snow removal.
Woerdehoff said the fencing has to be 50 percent see-through and that definite rules apply to how high the first and second levels have to be.
She also mentioned that the local and state requirements on fence height differ, which will have to be addressed as well.