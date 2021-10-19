Outdoor news from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources

The disease has had a significant impact on native populations, as well as feral and domestic rabbits which are also susceptible. Iowa State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Rachel Ruden said keeping this virus on Iowans’ radar is key to minimizing its impact should it show up here.

“Eastern cottontails are such common yard visitors, we sometimes forget that they can get sick too and those reports are important,” Dr. Ruden said. “Infected animals die quickly, sometimes with blood or red-tinged foam visible around the nose, but often with no signs of illness. If you find a dead rabbit, and especially a cluster of dead rabbits, please reach out as early detection is key to stemming a larger outbreak.”

While Iowa’s eastern cottontail population is expected to survive a disease incursion, there is some concern regarding Iowa’s declining jackrabbit population, which is concentrated in certain parts of the state and so might have difficulty rebounding.