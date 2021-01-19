Outdoor news from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources

January 19, 2021
Hunter education, outdoor skills courses now available on Go Outdoors Iowa system
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching a new event registration site that is part of the Go Outdoors Iowa system currently used for hunting and fishing licenses.
The new site, at https://events.gooutdoorsiowa.com, is now home to hunter education classes, hunter education field days, boater education classes, learn to hunt/trap/shoot workshops, mentored opportunities, general outdoor skills workshops and more.
“We will see an increase in the number of hunter education classes as we get closer to February and March ahead of spring turkey season, so those looking to enroll should check it frequently as offerings will likely fill quickly,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa DNR.
Hunter education classes are typically offered between March and October as the volunteer instructors, county conservation staff and conservation officers are busy during hunting seasons. Go to www.iowadnr.gov/huntered for the available options to satisfy the hunter education requirement and safety measures in place related to COVID-19.
Learn to Hunt program opens registration for virtual shed antler hunting course
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a free virtual shed antler hunting course to individuals who have little to no shed antler hunting experience or would like to further improve their current skills.
“If you haven't hunted for shed antlers at all or are looking to sharpen your skills, then this course is for you,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.
Join the event online for an evening of all things shed antler hunting. Staff with the Iowa DNR’s Law Enforcement Bureau and shed hunting enthusiasts with the Iowa DNR will be providing the course instruction.
Participants will have the chance to learn the basics on shed antler hunting, including tips and tricks, regulations, benefits of shed antler hunting, such as post season scouting. It will be an informal webinar and participants will have the chance to ask questions.
The course is geared for participants 16 and older. Those under 16 must have an adult register and participate in the course as well. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged. The event will be conducted February 9 and will run from 6-8 p.m. For more information and to begin the registration process visit https://tinyurl.com/shedhunting
The program is provided through the Iowa DNR as part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters and anglers due to the overall decline in hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation.
Missouri and Big Sioux rivers paddlefish fishing season opens February 1
The paddlefish snagging season on the Missouri and Big Sioux rivers opens February 1 and goes through April 30 (sunrise to sunset).
Anglers fishing for paddlefish must have a valid Iowa fishing license, along with a special paddlefish license and unused transportation tag(s).
Please keep track of your catch and effort and complete the electronic survey after the paddlefish season whether you harvested a fish or not. The information collected will help the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) evaluate the success of the season and determine what potential changes/modifications may be needed.
Those who catch a jaw-tagged fish (numbered band in the lower jaw), should call the phone number on the tag and report the tag number, date of capture, capture location and eye-to-fork length. The Iowa DNR and other state fisheries agencies tag paddlefish to better understand and manage populations. Tagging provides valuable information to estimate population size, fish movement and growth.
For more information about Iowa’s special paddlefish season, visit the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/paddlefish.
2020 hunting, fishing license sales
In 2020, Iowa residents purchased…
Fishing
260,048 annual licenses
9,166 lifetime fishing licenses
14,669 three-year licenses
1,185 seven-day licenses
2,957 one-day licenses
49,350 trout fees
176 paddlefish licenses
13,488 third line licenses (resident and nonresident combined)
45,306 fishing, hunting and habitat combination licenses
Hunting
31,205 annual licenses
66,572 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses
2,982 lifetime hunting licenses
3,455 hunting and habitat three-year licenses
1,586 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses
24,724 migratory game bird licenses
30,853 habitat fees
13,846 furharvester annual licenses age 16 and older
597 furharvester annual licenses age 15 and younger
408 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses
273 lifetime furharvester licenses
Large Game
Deer
11,748 youth general deer, 764 antlerless deer licenses
237 disabled hunter general deer, 48 antlerless deer licenses
55,516 archery general deer, 23,944 antlerless deer licenses
7,353 early muzzleloader general deer, 1,524 antlerless deer licenses
46,368 first shotgun general deer, 16,751 antlerless deer licenses
48,735 second shotgun general deer, 18,169 antlerless deer licenses
21,230 late muzzleloader general deer, 10,900 antlerless deer licenses
Turkey
7,039 spring bow licenses
19,634 spring gun/bow licenses seasons 1-3
18,476 spring gun/bow licenses season 4
5,907 spring youth gun/bow licenses
2,356 fall gun/bow
1,519 fall bow
Landowner-Tenant
Deer
61 youth general deer licenses, 66 antlerless deer licenses
5,322 archery general deer licenses, 5,492 antlerless deer licenses
1,279 early muzzleloader general deer licenses, 971 antlerless deer licenses
23,145 first and second shotgun season general deer licenses, 18,961 antlerless deer licenses
2,265 late muzzleloader general deer licenses, 3,844 antlerless deer licenses
Turkey
2,332 spring gun/bow season 1-3
2,189 spring gun/bow season 4
861 bow licenses
34 youth licenses
2,488 fall gun/bow
974 fall bow
In 2020, nonresidents purchased…
Fishing
27,140 annual licenses
2,223 seven-day licenses
11,979 three-day licenses
15,517 one-day licenses
6,146 trout fees
39 paddlefish licenses
Hunting
4,817 annual licenses age 18 and older
13,584 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses age 18 and older
3,007 five-day licenses
1,477 five-day hunting and habitat combination
9,789 habitat fees
3,416 migratory game bird fees
587 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses
81 furharvester annual licenses
54 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses
Go Outdoors Iowa app
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is working with state and local officials to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and has transitioned employees to work remotely. DNR offices are closed to the public during this time and only available by appointment.
In other efforts to further reduce the spread of Covid-19, the DNR is encouraging the use of the online services for purchasing licenses, submitting applications, payments and other daily tasks and interaction with DNR staff.
The FREE Go Outdoors Iowa app is available at the App store and Google Play. The Go Outdoors Iowa app allows users to purchase and view hunting and fishing licenses and submit harvest and quota reports, all from your cell phone.
Full list of DNR’s online services: https://www.iowadnr.gov/about-dnr/about-dnr/online-services-databases.
Up-to-date information on DNR services, facilities and events impacted by Covid-19: https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/Covid-19.
Technical information for regulated businesses in regards to Covid-19: https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/Social-Media-Press-Room/Disaster-Assistance#3057321-covid---19-outbreak.