Pancakes and planes

The weather for flying was great, and pilots and passengers were eager to head out on a sunny cruise to the Denison Municipal Airport on Sunday for the annual Clarence Chamberlin Flight Breakfast.

The Denison Kiwanis Club and the Denison High School Speech & Theatre Department teamed up to run the event.

Ryan Leed, airport manager, said 36 planes flew in and out of the airport during the hours the breakfast took place.

He said pilots and passengers came from as far away as Davenport, Newton, Iowa City, Des Moines Winterset in Iowa; Millard and Omaha in Nebraska; and Fairmont, Minnesota.