The Boy Scouts of Troop 55 in Denison will hold the August paper drive on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Pronto parking lot.

The Scouts will be there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help you unload your tied, bundled or sacked newspapers. You may bring your acceptable papers in either paper bags or cardboard boxes, please no plastic bags. Limit cardboard.