A funeral service was conducted for Patricia A. Lingren-Conard, 84, of Ida Grove, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at United Methodist Church in Ida Grove.

Committal services followed at the Ida Grove Cemetery.

The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ida Grove was in charge of arrangements.

She died Thursday, December 30, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa.