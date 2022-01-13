 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia A. Lingren-Conard

A funeral service was conducted for Patricia A. Lingren-Conard, 84, of Ida Grove, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at United Methodist Church in Ida Grove.

Committal services followed at the Ida Grove Cemetery.

The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ida Grove was in charge of arrangements.

She died Thursday, December 30, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa.

Survivors include five children, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Susan Lawrence, of Bradenton, Florida, James M. Summers, of Battle Creek, Steve Lingren, of Schleswig, Julie Garoutte, of Ida Grove, and Kelli Whiteing, of Ida Grove; eight grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

