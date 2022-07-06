Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia Auen, 76, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

She died Monday, July 4, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include one son, Chris Tierney, of Gretna, Nebraska, and one daughter, Sara Luft, of Denison; 15 grandchildren; and siblings, Kay Voss, of Omaha, Nebraska, Debbie Greene, of Storm Lake, Kelli Christiansen, of Blair, Nebraska, Kristi Bell and Beth Vogt, both of Gretna, Nebraska, and Kathy Kahl, of Denison.