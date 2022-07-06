 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia Auen

  • 0

Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia Auen, 76, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

She died Monday, July 4, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include one son, Chris Tierney, of Gretna, Nebraska, and one daughter, Sara Luft, of Denison; 15 grandchildren; and siblings, Kay Voss, of Omaha, Nebraska, Debbie Greene, of Storm Lake, Kelli Christiansen, of Blair, Nebraska, Kristi Bell and Beth Vogt, both of Gretna, Nebraska, and Kathy Kahl, of Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Frank Hawley

A memorial service for Frank Hawley will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Denison.

Frank Hawley

A memorial service for Frank Hawley, 87, will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Denison.

Beverly Kracht

Graveside services for Beverly Kracht, 85, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in De…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Damaging floods drench southern China