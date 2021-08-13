Private funeral services for Paul Meeves, 84, of Dunlap, will be conducted Wednesday, August 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, with a prayer service at 5 p.m., at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Thursday, August 12, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.