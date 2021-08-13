 Skip to main content
Paul Meeves
Private funeral services for Paul Meeves, 84, of Dunlap, will be conducted Wednesday, August 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, with a prayer service at 5 p.m., at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Thursday, August 12, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Meeves, of Dunlap; sons, Bryce Meeves, of Denison, and Brent Meeves, of Dunlap; two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a sister, Jeanette Nemitz, of Denison.

