PCS gives back: supplies provided for kids, teachers

Employees of Professional Computer Solutions (PCS) of Denison contribute every month to an activity fund that in the past has been used for quarterly activities such as a barbecue or a bags tournament.
For the last year, during the pandemic, the company decided to donate the money to causes in the local area.
“We donated to the first responders, we took lunch out to the hospital, to all the first responders, and we donated to Hunger Fighters instead of using the money for something for ourselves,” said Dana Ingerslev, PCS senior vice president of administrative services.
They decided to do something different with the funds this summer.
“We have activity committees each quarter and the committees can decide what we want to do,” she said.
“When we met for the third quarter we decided to help the kids and teachers going back to school instead of spending the money on something not everybody would want to do.
“We were doing things here for ‘back to school’ that don’t cost anything, like dressing up for homecoming and that kind of thing, so we decided to take our money and buy school supplies.”
PCS contacted Denison Elementary, Broadway Elementary, Zion Lutheran School and St. Rose of Lima Catholic School and asked if the schools needed help buying backpacks and supplies.
They all said yes.
The schools provided general information about the students in need of supplies.
“We don’t know who they went to and we don’t need to know,” Ingerslev said. “We went out and bought the backpacks and filled them with the supplies they needed.”
PCS bought markers, tissues, notebooks, crayons, scissors and other items.
A donation box was also placed at the PCS office for employees to donate additional school supply items for teachers.
“What we needed for the backpacks we used for that,” she said. “With all the leftover stuff, we filled totes that we took to the schools; the teachers can use them as they need or the office can disperse them.”
PCS purchased eight backpacks that were filled with supplies.
Two backpacks were delivered to each of the schools.
Ingerslev said PCS will likely continue the school supply program in the future.
“Kiwanis has a program and so does the Methodist Church,” she said. “It’s possible that we may partner with them so it can go farther. Or we may just do it on our own and raise additional money so we can help more kids.”
She said the project has been gratifying for employees.
“We all enjoyed it,” she said. “We all took turns taking our picture, but we don’t really care about that.”
Their motivation was simply to help kids and teachers, Ingerslev said.
“It’s been a really fun experience,” she said.
“We’re all fortunate that we’re still working; we all still have a job. We’re all healthy and we just wanted to pass it along.”