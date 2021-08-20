PCS gives back: supplies provided for kids, teachers

Employees of Professional Computer Solutions (PCS) of Denison contribute every month to an activity fund that in the past has been used for quarterly activities such as a barbecue or a bags tournament.

For the last year, during the pandemic, the company decided to donate the money to causes in the local area.

“We donated to the first responders, we took lunch out to the hospital, to all the first responders, and we donated to Hunger Fighters instead of using the money for something for ourselves,” said Dana Ingerslev, PCS senior vice president of administrative services.

They decided to do something different with the funds this summer.

“We have activity committees each quarter and the committees can decide what we want to do,” she said.

“When we met for the third quarter we decided to help the kids and teachers going back to school instead of spending the money on something not everybody would want to do.

“We were doing things here for ‘back to school’ that don’t cost anything, like dressing up for homecoming and that kind of thing, so we decided to take our money and buy school supplies.”