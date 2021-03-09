Pergola or gazebo for library lot suggested during department head report

After Monica Walley gave her department head report for Norelius Community Library at last week’s city council meeting, Mayor Pam Soseman brought up an idea she said had been discussed before – a pergola or gazebo to be constructed on the library’s vacant lot, just east of the building.
Walley said the library board had not discussed this idea yet but that she would bring it up.
“I think it would be an amazing move to make right now, especially when we’re looking at making outdoor spaces right now,” said Soseman.
Outdoor spaces inviting pedestrian traffic to uptown Denison is one of the goals of the Uptown Revitalization Committee.
In her report, Walley said the number of patrons coming to the library had increased after normal business hours were reinstituted on March 1.
“A lot of people come in and out,” she explained. “We continue with grab and go and encourage social distancing and mask wearing.”
Walley added that the library continues to sanitize materials that have been handled, but she believes things are moving in the right direction.
“I think the sunny weather has helped people feel more like normal, maybe, and they’re coming in,” she said.
Walley continued that the library has started up its programming calendar. Kid’s activities are taking place on Saturdays with a 10 a.m. storytime for the families and a movie matinee at 1 p.m.
Color Me Calm, an adult coloring session, will again take place on the third Tuesday of every month from 6-8 p.m.
The library staff is also working on the summer reading program for kids, which takes place in June and July.
Walley said the library has one meeting space available for groups of 10 people or less.
Use of the meeting space is free.
Walley spoke about the multicultural day program that will be presented from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at Boulders Conference Center. Representatives from Chinese, Hispanic ad Liberian cultures will be wearing native clothing and will have a booth set up that people can meander through.
She said the program is being brought to the community through a grant from the DECAT organization in Carroll.
“We tried to do this last March, but it was right after we closed the library down, and so we waited until this year,” Walley said.