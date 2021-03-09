Pergola or gazebo for library lot suggested during department head report

After Monica Walley gave her department head report for Norelius Community Library at last week’s city council meeting, Mayor Pam Soseman brought up an idea she said had been discussed before – a pergola or gazebo to be constructed on the library’s vacant lot, just east of the building.

Walley said the library board had not discussed this idea yet but that she would bring it up.

“I think it would be an amazing move to make right now, especially when we’re looking at making outdoor spaces right now,” said Soseman.

Outdoor spaces inviting pedestrian traffic to uptown Denison is one of the goals of the Uptown Revitalization Committee.

In her report, Walley said the number of patrons coming to the library had increased after normal business hours were reinstituted on March 1.

“A lot of people come in and out,” she explained. “We continue with grab and go and encourage social distancing and mask wearing.”

Walley added that the library continues to sanitize materials that have been handled, but she believes things are moving in the right direction.

“I think the sunny weather has helped people feel more like normal, maybe, and they’re coming in,” she said.