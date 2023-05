The following Denison High School students were selected for Individual All State and were to perform at the University of Northern Iowa on Monday, March 27:

Maite Arreola: Original Oratory

Diego Cid: Expository Address

Emily Espinoza: Prose

Shelby Kastner: Musical Theatre

Ethan Olsen: Storytelling

Danny Saldana: Radio, non-performing in Prose

Additional recognition was to be given to Emily Espinoza, as a three-time All State participant and to Danny Saldana, who is a Double-Outstanding performer this year.