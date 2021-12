Funeral services for Phyllis Utsinger, 92, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation starting at 9 a.m.

Burial will be at King Cemetery in Vail.

She died Wednesday, December 15, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include three siblings, Lois Hart, of Charter Oak, John “Jack” Jessen, of Denison, and James “Jim” Jessen, of Charter Oak.