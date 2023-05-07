They're fun new treats to enjoy at special occasions. And, they’re available at a new location in Denison.

On Monday, city officials celebrated the grand opening of Dulceria Piñatas Happy Jump, 107 S. Main St.

Dulceria Piñatas had been in business in a residential house for several years, according to Jocelin Perez, who co-owns the business with her mother, Edith Perez.

“We decided to buy the building to make our business bigger,” she said.

Their business features paper-made piñatas that come in many different shapes and colors.

A stick or a broom or mop handle, or something to that effect, is then used to break open the piñatas with surprises like candy or dollar bills inside, dropping out to be picked up.

It’s a fun activity at special events or family gatherings like birthday parties, weddings, even barbeques, Perez said.

“You can use it anywhere,” she said.

Everything is made by hand and staples that could hurt a child are not used in the creation of the piñatas.

“There is nothing that would harm kids,” Perez said.

Large pinatas might need a two- to three-week notice for creating it, she said.

“We even make piñata decorations and we sell candy,” Perez said.

Their move to the new location is already starting to pay off.