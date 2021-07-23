 Skip to main content
Plenty of time remaining to enjoy the Crawford County Fair
Plenty of time remaining to enjoy the Crawford County Fair

The Crawford County Fair officially began on Wednesday but it offers plenty of events in store for the rest of today and on Saturday and Sunday.

The fairgrounds have been busy with family and friends watching the 4-H and FFA youth exhibit their livestock and display their static event entries. The commercial and Varied Industry buildings have been filled with people wandering through to stop at booths or take a break for food.

Following is the schedule for the remainder of the Crawford County Fair.

Friday, July 23

7 p.m.: Main Event, racing, grandstand; tickets $10 for adults and $5 ages 6-10

Saturday, July 24

8 a.m. Beef show, show arena

11 a.m.: Little Cutie contest, Morton Building

3 p.m.: 4H/FFA rabbit show

6 p.m.: Midwest Off-Road Rodeo, grandstand, free admission

Sunday, July 25

10 a.m.: Robert Henningsen and Dale Lilleholm Memorial Jackpot Hog Show, show arena

12:30 p.m.: Clover Kids stuffed animal event, Event Center

1 p.m.: Open class bucket bottle calf and lamb show, show arena

3 p.m.: 4H/FFA All-Around Showmanship competition, show arena

4 p.m.: All exhibits, livestock and commercial vendors released

6 p.m.: Main Event, figure-8 races, grandstand; tickets $10 adults and $5 ages 6-10

Monday, July 26

9 a.m.: Livestock sale, show arena

11 a.m.: Cleanup

