Police activity report

Monthly Denison Police Stats, February 2022

While delivering his report to the Denison City Council, Assistant Chief Doug Peters said in the monthly report, the general overall activity went up 12 from last year. He continued that doesn’t sound like much, but when looking at total charges, arrests were up 20 from last year.

“That’s showing our guys are getting out and doing their jobs,” Peters said.

He added that assistance provided to the community increase by 13 over last year.

Peters was thanked for his service as interim chief from the time of Dan Schaffer’s resignation on December 1 to Brandon Rinnan’s appointment as police chief on March 1.

