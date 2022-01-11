Police Beat 1-11-2022

Arrests

July 6, 3:07 a.m.: Elton Dean Chandler, 59, of Charter Oak, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on South 15th Street in Denison.

January 6, 4:57 p.m.: Richard Mancini, 53, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license under suspension. The location of the offense was on 3rd Avenue South in Denison.

January 8, 7:11 p.m.: Shane Mitchell Duncklee was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on North 7th Street in Denison.

January 8, 7:56 p.m.: Erica Marlys Haberberger, 44, of Breda, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.

January 8, 11:14 p.m.: During a traffic stop at Highway 340 and 370th Street, Vail, Rebecca Luft, 27, was arrested for OWI-2nd offense and was cited for speeding.

January 9, 6:29 p.m.: Tamra Nicole Downs, 39, of Carroll, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on North 16th Street in Denison.

Accidents

January 4, 2:55 p.m.: Michael Robert Georgious, 64, of Dow City, was backing a white 2005 International truck to enter 5th Avenue South from a property on the south side of the street. His vehicle backed into the passenger side of a white 2020 Ford F250 pickup which was traveling east on 5th Avenue South. The Ford pickup was being driven by Sean Allen Krohnke, 50, of Schleswig. It received $5,000 damage and could be driven away. The International truck received $100 damage. No one was injured.

January 9, 4:11 a.m.: Francisco Salvador Gomez, 35, of Denison, lost control of his black 2005 Dodge Ram pickup while traveling southbound in the Sunset Village parking lot located off Chamberlin Drive in Denison. He hit the following vehicles that were parked. A black 2004 GMC Yukon Denali, which was pushed and hit a red 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix. The Pontiac was pushed and hit a 1990 Ford F150 pickup. Gomez said he was going to pick up his sister and hit the vehicle while looking for her. Gomez’s pickup received $5,000 damage to the front middle. The GMC Yukon received $5,000 damage to the rear middle. The Pontiac Grand Prix received $1,200 damage to the front middle. The Ford F150 received $1,000 damage to the rear middle. Gomez was cited for failure to maintain control.

Vehicle on fire

January 9, 1:54 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle in a ditch on fire at O’banion Road and Meeves Ridge Road. No one was around. The vehicle was a late 1990s or early 2000 Dodge pickup with a tool box in the back. The Dow City-Arion Fire Department was paged. Waderich Towing was also called out.

Miscellaneous

January 6, 8:40 p.m.: Armando Hernandez, Schleswig, reported that he misplaced his gun and doesn’t know what to do about it.

January 6, 8:43 p.m.: The dispatch center received a call about a vehicle possibly needing assistance at mile marker 16 on Highway 39. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.