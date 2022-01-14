Police Beat 1-14-2022

Arrests and warrants

January 11, 5:30 p.m.: Shawn Kelly Wood, 50, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. Monona County had reported a wanted person, Wood, and requested the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office meet in Ute to pick up Wood. According Iowa Courts Online, a warrant was served on Wood in regards to a charge of domestic abuse assault-1st offense filed in district court on December 20.

January 12, 8:26 a.m.: Danielle Jo Carter, 30, of Denison, was arrested for theft in the 5th degree. She is accused of shoplifting items valued at $198.11 from Walmart in Denison.

January 11, 8:12 p.m.: Joseph Miles Treinen was arrested on a Crawford County warrant served on him at the Shelby County Jail in Harlan. According to Iowa Courts Online, Teinen is to appear in court on January 18 for probation violation. The probation violation occurred on December 14, 2021, in connection with a case filed in district court on January 13, 2020, on the charge of domestic abuse assault –injury or mental illness – 1st offense.

January 11, 1 a.m.: Paris Armani Jones, 20, of Denison, was arrested in Crawford County on a Guthrie County arrest warrant. Iowa Courts Online shows that the warrant was served in connection with the charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana – 1st offense, filed in district court in Guthrie County on September 5, 2021.

Theft

January 11, 9:15 a.m.: Gerald Healy, of Kiron, reported the theft of license plates from a 2007 Ford F150 Supercrew pickup. It is unknown when the plates were stolen. The plates were taken from the vehicle while it was parked in a garage in Boyer.

Accidents

January 11, 5:40 a.m.: A silver 2013 Infiniti M7X was legally parked on the driveway at 303 South 16th Street in Denison. The owner of the vehicle came out of his residence and realized the rear bumper of the vehicle was on the floor. The vehicle sustained $1,400 damage. The vehicle that caused the damage is unknown.

January 11, 6:26 p.m.: Madison Parman reported that a red pickup passed on the shoulder at 3325 Highway 59, Defiance, and possibly hit her vehicle. The investigating officer reported finding no damage to the vehicle. He found a small mark on the plastic fender flare that wipes off. He checked Defiance for a vehicle fitting the description but was unable to locate one.

January 11, 6:43 p.m.: Keith Doak, 64, of Fowler, Colorado, was driving a white 2012 Dodge pickup and towing a skid loader on a trailer through the tunnel at the Park Motel on Highway 30 in Denison. The skid loader got stuck in the middle of the south arch of the tunnel. The signs above the tunnel post 8’6” of ground clearance. Using a tap measure, the clearance was closer to 9’6”. However, a hump is in the concrete that could change the actual clearance. The investigating officer noted in the report that his measurements are not exact. The officer advised the property manager and the driver of the vehicle to take lots of pictures for their insurance. No traffic violations were committed. No damage was done to the skid loader. The Park Motel received $1,499 in damages.

Miscellaneous

January 11, 12:42 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a K9 deployment at Casey’s in Denison.