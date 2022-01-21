Police Beat 1-21-2022

Arrests

January 13: Dawn Marie Henson, 45, of Deloit, was arrested for theft in the 3rd degree. Information on the police department public release showed the theft of $1,000 in cash and merchandise from Casey’s General Store in Denison from December 21 through January 10.

January 15, 5:54 p.m.: Timothy Leon Deiber, 56, of Denison, and Rebecca Lynn Hanson, 26, of Denison, were arrested for violation of a no-contact order.

January 15, 11:07 p.m.: Victor A. Quezada Hernandez, 25, of Denison, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, assault and child endangerment. The location of the offenses was at a residence on 1st Avenue North and on 1st Avenue North.

January 16: 2:40 p.m.: Johnathan Fabian Segura Avina, 22, of Denison, arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Broadway in Denison.

January 18, 5:51 a.m.: Abraham Wol, 39, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication outside he McCoid apartments in Denison.

January 19, 3:31 p.m.: Jason Javier Lucena, 19, of Denison, was arrested on an active warrant.

Accidents

January 13, 7:05 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported a property-damage traffic accident on Highway 59 north of Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

January 13, 9:48 p.m.: Darrell Moeller reported a deer hit in the roadway near Manilla.

January 14, 5:55 p.m.: Eugenio Olivera Espana, 55, of Denison, was driving a red 2003 Ford F150 pickup south on Industrial Drive and was approaching the stop sign with Avenue C when his vehicle slid and hit the rear end of a red 2001 Subaru Forrester being driven by Sandra Martiza Alas, 52, of Denison. No injuries were reported. Espana’s pickup received $1,000 damage to the front driver side corner and Alas’s Subaru received $400 to the rear passenger side corner. Snow was on the streets at the time.

January 15, 3:18 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 30 by Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison.

January 15: 4:39 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 141/400th Street, Manning.

January 18, 7:52 a.m.: The Denison Police Department was dispatched to Denison Middle School for a report of an accident. The investigation showed that a yellow 2018 Thomas school bus, driven by Patricia Rae Plagge Jorgensen, 69, of Denison, was traveling north on North 16th Street and started to turn left into the school entrance. The bus turned in front of gray 2016 Ford Fusion being driven by Lauren Elizabeth Bowker, 17, of Denison, causing Bowker’s vehicle to strike the bus on the passenger side. When the officer arrived, Plagge Jorgensen stated that she thought she had enough time to turn. She was cited with a turning at intersection violation after confirming the incident with the video obtained from the school. No injuries were reported. The school bus received $2,000 damage to the middle passenger side. Bowker’s vehicle received $2,000 damage to the front passenger side corner.

Miscellaneous

January 15, 2:46 p.m.: A caller identified by first name only reported an individual doing cookies in a front yard in Deloit.

January 15, 3:12 p.m.: Craig Miller called in a report about a girl walking along L51 toward Ricketts.

January 16, 10:54 a.m.: Warren Jepsen called in a report about two juvenile males shooting birds with a BB gun in Schleswig.

January 16, 4:38 p.m.: J.D. Powers called in a report about a loaded pistol being found at Valley Circle in Schleswig.

January 17, 4:28 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported illegal dumping at Highway 141 and L Avenue, Charter Oak.

January 18, 2:27 a.m.: An unidentified caller reported four vehicles going up and down airport road. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicles.

January 19, 7:02 p.m.: A caller identified by first name only reported a blue Durango driving round Arion at a high rate of speed. The investigating officer checked the area and was unable to locate any vehicle that matched the description given.