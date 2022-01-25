Police Beat 1-25-2022

Arrest and citation

January 21: Jose Cruz Guitierrez Villanueva, 28, of Denison, was arrested on a warrant from Shelby County.

January 21, 9:51 p.m.: Josh Rosburg was cited for driving while barred. The location of the offense was a trailer court in Dow City.

Accidents

January 21, 4:23 p.m.: Bruce Alan Schechinger, 52, of Manilla, was backing a gray 2020 Jeep Wrangler in the alley between Broadway and 1st Avenue South on 12th Street when Kuot Yuol Akin Manyok, 32, of Denison, drove her gray 2010 Nissan Armada SE into the alley. Schechinger’s vehicle backed into Mahyok’s vehicle. No one was injured. Manyok’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front middle. Schechinger’s vehicle was not damaged.

January 22, 12 a.m.: The owner of a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado K250 pickup reported that her truck was hit overnight at an unknown time on the night of January 21 to January 22. The owner noticed the damage on the morning of January 22 when leaving for work. The truck was parked in front of 905 3rd Avenue South in Denison on the north side of the street, facing west. The investigating officer said he would follow up on January 23 about video footage that may be available from a nearby house. The pickup received $1,000 damage to the middle driver side.

Miscellaneous

January 21, 8:22 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Denison Police Department with the transfer of a wanted subject to Shelby County.

January 21, 12:24 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported at semi in need of assistance on Highway 141.

January 22, 11:50 a.m.: An unidentified caller reported a vehicle swerving on Highway 30 by Arion and then pulling over. The investigating office spoke with the subject. She was choking and pulled over.

January 22, 2:05 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported that an unstrapped square bale fell from a truck into the roadway on Highway 30 near Vail.

January 22, 3:37 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported a semi in need of assistance south of 2555 Highway 59 near Denison.

January 23, 5:43 a.m.: Frank Daniels reported a vehicle in the west ditch on Highway 59 south of 260th Street. The people told Daniels that they were fine and were waiting for someone to come pull them out, but Daniels felt someone should check on them. The investigating officer checked on the subject, who advised he had a ride coming to pick him up.

January 23, 4:08 p.m.: Ray Reeves reported that an unknown person or persons was in his home in Deloit. Reeves said he returned home from work to find things out of place in his residence. The investigating officer advised Reeves to change his locks and install cameras.

January 20, 3:30 p.m.: Jack Rath reported that someone was breaking into his barn on Highway 59 near Denison.