Police Beat 1-28-2022

Arrests

January 24, 3:42 p.m.: Fernando Rigoberto Salinas Alberto, 28, of Denison, was served a warrant in connection to a case for which he is charged with domestic abuse assault-2nd offense. An arraignment was originally set for January 18 and is now set for January 31.

January 24, 7:35 p.m.: Matthew Jordan Moran, 25, of Denison, was arrested on Crawford County warrants in cases for which he is charged with OWI-2nd offense and driving while license denied or revoked.

January 25, 9:07 p.m.: Moises Alexander Carrerea, 27, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on South Main Street in Denison.

January 26, 1:46 a.m.: Scott Michael Steffes, 39, of Carroll, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.

Accidents

January 17, 12:16 p.m.: Requeno Nolasco Melquisideth, 24, of Denison, was driving an orange 2002 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 pickup north across Highway 30 after stopping at the posted stop sign on South 15th Street in Denison. David William Adams, 63, of Denison, was driving a white 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan traveling west on Highway 30 when Requeno pulled in front of him, causing Adams’s van to strike Requeno’s pickup. Requeno’s pickup received $1,500 damage to the rear passenger side; a tow was privately arranged. Adams’s van received $1,500 damage to the front middle and could be driven away. Both drivers refused medical treatment and advised they were not injured. Requeno was issued a citation for failing to yield to the vehicle on the right.

January 24, 6:03 a.m.: Joseph Paul Harlow, 63, of Denison, was driving a white 2020 Ram 350 pickup east on Highway 30 when a small buck struck the driver side door and box, causing $5,000 damage.

Miscellaneous

January 25, 5:48 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported an older male wearing a red jacket who was walking west on E16 from Schleswig. The investigating officer checked from Highway 59 to L51 and was unable to locate the subject.