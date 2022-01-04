Police Beat 1-4-2022

Arrests

December 31, 10:38 p.m.: Dillon Mickah Frum, 30, of Aubrey, Texas, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was at 6th Avenue North and 20th Street in Denison.

January 1, 1:42 a.m.: Dorothy Linn Yorgensen, 60, of Schleswig, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was at Highway 30 and 16th Street in Denison.

January 1, 4:53 a.m.: Moses Arturo Escobar, 20, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on Highway 59 in Denison.

Theft

December 29, 12:07 p.m.: County Engineer Paul Assman reported that signs had been stolen.

Accidents

December 30, 2:32 p.m.: Kelsey Sue Hopp, 29, of Kiron, was driving a white 2013 Jeep Compass west on Highway 30 in Denison when a vehicle in front of her stopped, causing her to stop. Pedro Angel Acosta Bustamante, 22, of Denison, was driving a black 2014 Chrysler and was following too close to Hopp’s vehicle. Bustamante stomped on the brakes and turned his wheel into the oncoming lane to avoid contact. Richard Benjamin Malone, 18, of Denison, was driving a black 2002 Dodge pickup and was behind Bustamante’s vehicle. Malone attempted to stop as well to avoid contact with Bustamante’s vehicle but rear-ended it, causing Bustamante’s vehicle to go into oncoming traffic and hit a red 2011 Ford Edge being driven east on Highway 30 by Emilio Santos Ramirez, 45, of Denison. No one was injured. Both the front and side airbags in Acosta Bustamante’s Chrysler deployed. It received $1,500 to the rear middle and was disabled; an officer arranged a tow. Malone’s Dodge pickup received $1,500 damage to the front middle and could be driven away. Santos Ramirez’s Ford Edge received $2,000 damage to the rear driver side and was disabled; an officer arranged a tow. Hopp’s Jeep Compass had zero damage listed. Acosta Bustamante and Malone were each cited for following too close.

December 31, 1:27 p.m.: Kierra Stover reported an accident at Kenwood Road and Q Avenue north of Dow City.

December 30, 5:42 p.m.: Malaki Schraeder reported an accident with possible injuries at 190th Street and E16 west of Schleswig. The Crawford County Ambulance and the Schleswig Fire Department were paged.

December 31, 11:53 a.m.: Mitchol Wilbert Vonnahme, 31, of Arcadia, was driving a white 2007 Kenworth semi-tractor-trailer west on Highway 30 when the traffic lights transitioned to red. Due to the very icy roads, Vonnahme was unable to stop for the red light, causing the semitractor-trailer to strike the driver’s side of red 2011 Lexus R36 SV that was being driven south through the intersection at South 16th Street by Mary Joan Mueggenberg, 79, of Denison. The driver’s side door of Mueggenberg’s vehicle was forced shut due to the impact, and the investigating officer had to assist her out through the passenger side door. The front and side airbags in her vehicle were deployed. Mueggenberg was offered medical treatment multiple times but refused it. Vonnahme was not injured and no damage was done to the semi. Mueggenberg’s vehicle received $10,000 damage and was listed as totaled; the officer arranged a tow. Neither driver was cited due to the icy roads.

December 31, 11:54 a.m.: Roxanne Lee Townsend, 62, of Denison, was driving a blue 2020 Ford Edge west on Frontier Road in Denison and tried to stop at the stop sign at the 20th Street intersection. Townsend was unable to stop. Her vehicle slid through the intersection and into the ditch that had trees and shrubs growing in it. Conditions were foggy and freezing. Her vehicle received $12,000 damage to the front passenger side and was disabled; a tow was privately arranged. Townsend was not injured.

December 31, 12:51 p.m.: Harrison County reported an accident at 1455 Highway 30 near Dunlap.

December 31, 12:33 p.m.: Austin James German, 22, of Sioux City, was attempting to park a white 2021 Chevrolet Express cargo van on 3rd Avenue North near 20th Street in Denison when it slid on the ice into a parked blue 2009 Nissan Murano. The only damage to both vehicles was scratched bumpers - $500 to German’s van and $400 to the Nissan Murano. German was not cited due to the icy road conditions.

December 31, 4:52 p.m.: Manuel Ortiz Saldana explained he was headed home on South Main Street in Denison and lost control of his black 2009 GMC Sierra K1500 pickup which hit the mailbox on the side of the road. The mailbox, owned by Haley McAndrews and valued at $800, was destroyed. Saldana’s pickup received $750 damage to the rear middle.

January 2, 1:25 p.m.: Donna Rae Davis, 81, of Denison, was backing her white 2019 Chevrolet Equinox from a parking stall at Crawford County Memorial Hospital when her vehicle struck the rear of a gray 2017 GMC 1500 pickup. Davis said she did not see the truck. The truck received $2,000 damage to the rear passenger side corner and Davis’s Equinox received $1,000 damage to the rear middle. Davis was not injured.

Miscellaneous

December 31, 5:20 p.m.: Debbie Wieman reported a dog that was found and needed to be checked into the pound. The dog was found at 270th and Highway 59 south of Denison.

January 1, 12:53 a.m.: A caller reported a possible drunk driver traveling south on Highway 39 from Odebolt. An officer stopped the driver. The driver said he had a low tire and was scared to drive on ice. The subject was not drinking.