Police Beat 1-7-2022

Arrests

January 2, 9:48 p.m.: Richard Mancini, 53, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

January 4, 9:11 a.m.: Jeffery Allen Dungan, 39, was arrested for domestic abuse assault.

January 5, 3:55 p.m.: Atem Duot, 21, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.

Theft

January 5, 12:27 p.m.: KCK’s in Schleswig reported a theft. It remains under investigation.

Miscellaneous

January 3, 3:16 p.m.: A tobacco compliance check was conducted in Manilla.

January 3, 7:59 p.m.: A resident at Country View Estates east of Denison asked what she could do about a dog at another lot trying to attack her dog.

January 4, 1:58 p.m.: Delores Riesselman reported an abandoned boat and trailer one-quarter mile north of 340th Street and N Avenue on the west side of the road, near Vail. Waderich Towing was notified and advised he would pick it up later in the day.

January 4: An unidentified caller complained about a dog at large in Charter Oak.

January 6, 2:39 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department reported a K9 deployment in the alley in the 1400 block between Broadway and 1st Avenue South.

Accidents

December 9, 8:13 a.m.: Richard Marvin Staley, 61, of Charter Oak, was driving a white 2017 Dodge Ram PRM 1500 west on Highway 141 heading up “Power Dive Hill” just west of Highway 59 and pulled over to the shoulder due to icy road conditions. Jose Luis Rodriguez-Mejia, 43, of Denison, was driving a blue 1990 Dodge Ram Wagon east coming down the hill when he lost control of his vehicle, which started sliding towards Staley’s vehicle. Staley accelerated to avoid being struck head on. Rodriguez-Meja’s vehicle made contact with the rear quarter section of Staley’s vehicle. No one was injured. Staley’s vehicle, owned by Staley’s Food Service, of Charter Oak, received $2,000 damage. Rodriguez-Mejia’s vehicle received $2,000 damage.

January 3, 11:07 a.m.: Ronald Francis Schwaller, 68, of Denison, was driving a blue 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 Quad S pickup west on Avenue C near the 700 block behind a gray 2008 Ford F150 pickup when the Ford pickup was slowing to make a left turn into One Stop Shop gas station. Schwaller reported trying to slow behind the Ford pickup but slid into the back end of it due to the icy conditions of the road and the downward slope of the road. The driver of the Ford pickup was Shawn Michael Duncklee, 31, of Denison. No injuries were reported. Duncklee’s pickup received $1,500 in damage to the rear passenger side corner. Schwaller’s pickup received $8,000 damage to the front middle. Both vehicles could be driven away. Schwaller was cited for following too close and Duncklee was cited for failure to provide proof of security against liability.

January 3, 2:25 p.m.: Harrison County reported a single vehicle rollover at Highway 30 and Dunlap Street east of Dunlap. The Crawford County Ambulance and Dunlap Fire Department were paged.

January 3, 5:47 p.m.: Cindy Borkowski reported a vehicle versus deer accident at 2441 Donna Reed Road south of Denison.

January 3, 8:52 p.m.: Tracy Ehlers reported an accident at Highway 30 and 390th Street near Westside. No one was hurt and the car was still on the traveled portion of the road.

January 3, 9:06 p.m.: Kyle Andreson reported a vehicle run off the road into the ditch at 390th Street north of the railroad tracks near Westside.

January 4, 7:22 p.m.: Miguel Alcaraz, 16, received a .02 violation and was cited for failure to maintain control and for not having a valid driver’s license after he hit an electrical box with his vehicle. The incident occurred at the east ditch of 2531 Donna Reed Road south of Denison. The Crawford County Ambulance was paged, with a listing for a trauma alert. The Denison Volunteer Fire Department was paged and Waderich’s was called to tow the vehicle.

January 5, 5:08 p.m.: Nakia Zavitz reported an accident that occurred at 417 Cedar Street in Schleswig.