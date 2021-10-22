Police Beat 10-22-2021

October 18, 3:08 p.m.: Gayla Hudson, of Vail, reported a case of fraud. She called a phone number she was given for Amazon Prime, but it turned out it wasn’t Amazon Prime. The people on the phone told her they were putting $1,000 into her bank account to cover what a “hacker” had taken from her Cabella card in the amount of $747. They then told her she needed to get $1,000 in Xbox or Playcards so she could pay them back. Hudson said she got the $1,000 in debit/credit cards and sent everything to the people on her phone via text messages and pictures, and is now out the $1,000. The sheriff’s office gave her the fraud department phone numbers to place alerts on all her accounts.