Police Beat 10-22-2021

Arrests and warrants
October 15, 5:01 a.m.: Ablelom Tesfalem Mehari, 23, of Denison, was arrested for simple assault. The location of the offense was a motel on North 7th Street in Denison.
October 19, 3:28 a.m.: Dustin Alan Pope, 30, of Denison, was arrested for operating while under the influence - 2nd offense.
October 19, 5:13 p.m.: A warrant was served on Albert Johnson, 35, at the Shelby County line
October 19, 10:53 p.m.: During a traffic stop at Highway 30 and Dunlap Street west of Dow City, Jerome Eugene Osborn was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Fraud and identity theft
October 18, 3:08 p.m.: Gayla Hudson, of Vail, reported a case of fraud. She called a phone number she was given for Amazon Prime, but it turned out it wasn’t Amazon Prime. The people on the phone told her they were putting $1,000 into her bank account to cover what a “hacker” had taken from her Cabella card in the amount of $747. They then told her she needed to get $1,000 in Xbox or Playcards so she could pay them back. Hudson said she got the $1,000 in debit/credit cards and sent everything to the people on her phone via text messages and pictures, and is now out the $1,000. The sheriff’s office gave her the fraud department phone numbers to place alerts on all her accounts.
October 20, 4:10 p.m.: Dustin Miller, of Vail, reported a case of identity theft. He had money removed from two of his accounts - $4,000 from checking and $5,000 from savings. The money was electronically removed without his authorization. An unknown subject had all the required personal identification numbers and other information to remove the money. He received a fraud alert from the bank. The bank got his money back. Miller wanted the incident reported.
Accidents
October 18, 3:26 p.m.: Ryan Halsey reported a car versus deer accident that happened on U Avenue between 240th and 260th streets, rural Buck Grove.
Miscellaneous
October 19, 7:06 p.m.: Turning Point requested a welfare check on an address in Charter Oak.
October 20, 6:19 a.m.: A caller reported a need for a motorist assist at N Avenue and Arrowhead Road in Denison. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
October 20, 4:07 p.m.: Kelsey Watje reported a screenshot that was taken about a possible shooting that was supposed to be happening. It was old informaton. The Mapleton Police Department had already taken care of the report.
October 20, 5:51 p.m.: A report was received about a silver SUV driving erratically through Arion. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
October 20: 9:14 p.m.: A report was received about something in the roadway on Highway 39 one mile south of Deloit.
October 20: A report was received about a juvenile receiving explicit messages while at Denison High School.
October 20: Mike Weber reported criminal mischief to the Boyer Valley Elementary School building in Dow City.