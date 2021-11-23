Police Beat 11-23-2021

Arrests and warrants
November 18, 9:40 a.m.: A warrant was served on Jason Schiltz, 33.
November 19, 5:30 p.m.: Jake Jack Cam, 32, of Arion, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. The location of the offense was at 1st Avenue South and 18th Street in Denison.
November 19, 11:52 p.m.: Tate Allen Shattuck, 27, of Shelby, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Highway 59 in Denison.
November 21, 1:35 a.m.: Isaiah Franco, 25, of Mission, Texas, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense.
Accidents
November 18, 10:50 p.m.: A car versus grain wagon accident occurred in the eastbound lane of Highway 30 near the former Tyson plant. The accident resulted in an injury with the Crawford County Ambulance called to the scene. The Denison Fire Department was also paged. Waderich Towing was called for a tow. The accident is still under investigation. No further details were available as of press time.
November 19, 5:30 p.m.: Jake Jack Cam, 32, of Arion, was driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup south on 20th Street in Denison, approaching the intersection with Broadway. Gordon Dean Hough, 68, of Denison, was driving a black 2012 Ford Edge and was crossing the intersection westbound on Broadway. Cam failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the passenger side of Hough’s vehicle. According to Hough and his passenger, Cam then fled the scene in his pickup. Hough and his passenger were able to locate Cam and his pickup in the alley in the 1900 block between Broadway and 1st Avenue South. Hough and his passenger attempted to make contact with Cam, who then attempted to escape again. Hough and his passenger were eventually successful in stopping Cam and his pickup near the intersection of South 18th Street and 1st Avenue South. Upon the arrival of the investigating officer, Hough had gotten Cam out of his pickup and took him to the officer. Cam was cited for he following: failure to prove against liability – accident, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and failure to stop at a stop sign. No one was injured in the accident. Hough’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the front passenger side corner. Cam’s pickup received $1,000 damage to the front middle. Cam was also arrested for possession of marijuana (see item under “Arrests.”
November 20, 5:11 p.m.: Darla McDonald reported a car versus deer accident that occurred on Highway 59 just north of the Highway 141 junction.
November 20, 6:42 p.m.: A Crawford County Sheriff’s deputy reported a car versus deer accident that occurred on Highway 30 east of Iowa State Patrol Post 4 near Denison. A deer was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The deer was off the roadway and very minimum damage was done to the truck. No report.
November 20, 11:50 p.m.: Josh Thomsen, of Dow City, reported a car versus cow accident on U Avenue one-half mile west of Buck Grove.
Thefts and forgery
November 19, 3 p.m.: Christian Martens reported a theft.
November 19, 4 p.m.: Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman reported the theft of street signs on O Avenue east of Donna Reed Road.
November 20, 2:54 p.m.: Robert Vaughn II reported an incident of forgery taking place in Schleswig.
Miscellaneous
November 18, 8:13 a.m.: A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch at 1665 240th Street. The investigating officer reported seeing tracks but the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
November 19, 11:14 p.m.: Mike Fink reported cows out at 250th Street/G Avenue.