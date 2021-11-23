Police Beat 11-23-2021

November 19, 5:30 p.m.: Jake Jack Cam, 32, of Arion, was driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup south on 20th Street in Denison, approaching the intersection with Broadway. Gordon Dean Hough, 68, of Denison, was driving a black 2012 Ford Edge and was crossing the intersection westbound on Broadway. Cam failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the passenger side of Hough’s vehicle. According to Hough and his passenger, Cam then fled the scene in his pickup. Hough and his passenger were able to locate Cam and his pickup in the alley in the 1900 block between Broadway and 1st Avenue South. Hough and his passenger attempted to make contact with Cam, who then attempted to escape again. Hough and his passenger were eventually successful in stopping Cam and his pickup near the intersection of South 18th Street and 1st Avenue South. Upon the arrival of the investigating officer, Hough had gotten Cam out of his pickup and took him to the officer. Cam was cited for he following: failure to prove against liability – accident, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and failure to stop at a stop sign. No one was injured in the accident. Hough’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the front passenger side corner. Cam’s pickup received $1,000 damage to the front middle. Cam was also arrested for possession of marijuana (see item under “Arrests.”