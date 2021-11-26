Police Beat 11-26-2021

November 22, 12:35 p.m.: James V. Smith, 69, of Denison, was driving a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion west on Highway 30 in Denison. He was not paying attention and his vehicle hit the rear of a white 2012 GMC Yukon being driven by Patricia Rae Plagge Jorgensen, 69, of Denison. The accident happened just east of the Main Street intersection. The GMC Yukon received $1,500 damage to the rear middle. Smith’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front middle. No one was injured.