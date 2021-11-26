Police Beat 11-26-2021

Accidents
November 22, 12:35 p.m.: James V. Smith, 69, of Denison, was driving a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion west on Highway 30 in Denison. He was not paying attention and his vehicle hit the rear of a white 2012 GMC Yukon being driven by Patricia Rae Plagge Jorgensen, 69, of Denison. The accident happened just east of the Main Street intersection. The GMC Yukon received $1,500 damage to the rear middle. Smith’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front middle. No one was injured.
November 22, 7:33 p.m.: Reese Portillo reported a vehicle that hit two deer on Highway 59 south of River View Estates. Luis Alonso Portillo Bermudez was driving a while 2013 GMC Terrain when the vehicle hit the deer.
Warrant served
November 22, 9:59 p.m.: Storm Lake State Radio reported a warrant served at the Monona/Crawford County line.
Miscellaneous
November 22, 11:06 a.m.: Dale Dowling reported a cow out at 250th and I Avenue.
November 22: A court-ordered property exchange was reported to the communications center
November 23, 4:19 p.m.: A caller reported two vehicles whipping around town in Charter Oak, squealing their tires.