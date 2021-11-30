Police Beat 11-30-2021

November 25, 7:11 p.m.: A caller reported an erratic driver on Highway 59 north of the Shelby County line. The investigating officer located and stopped the vehicle and discovered the driver was tired. He had the driver switch out with a passenger.

November 25, 10:54 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a verbal altercation in Arion. The subjects were gone upon the arrival of the investigating officer. The Denison Police Department was alerted that the subjects may be headed to Denison. The subjects were located and stopped. Both parties advised it was a verbal disagreement and the parties agreed to separate for the night.

November 27, 3:10 p.m.: A caller reported a neighbor was driving on his property and driveway when he leaves. The investigating officer spoke with the neighbor and asked that they not do that. The incident was taking place in Dow City.

November 27, 6:41 p.m.: A caller advised a blue pickup with lumber in the back was tailgating and turning lights on and off. The location was at the middle bucket heading north on Highway 59.

November 28, 3:06 p.m.: A caller reported that a car seat was left on the side of the road on Highway 39 near Deloit. The car seat was empty and it was taken to the sheriff’s office.