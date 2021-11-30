Police Beat 11-30-2021

Arrests
November 24, 7:45 p.m.: Emil D. Allen, 36, was arrested for simple assault.
November 25, 2:29 a.m.: Marlon Yovany Mendez Romero, 29, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.
November 26, 12:52 a.m.: Juan Octavio Lucas Mendez, 37, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI-2nd offense. The location of the offense was along Avenue A in Denison.
Vandalism and thefts
November 27, 10 a.m.: Park Motel on 4th Avenue South (Highway 30) in Denison reported a door had been damaged and the glass in the door was broken, causing $1,500 in damages. The case is still under investigation.
November 27, 12:06 p.m.: The windshield of a red Dodge Dakota pickup was cracked at the Park Motel in Denison. The amount of damage is $1,500 and the cause of damage is unknown. The pickup is owned by Harold Matthew Williams, of Denison.
November 24, 6:45 p.m.: Alex Castillo at One Stop in Charter Oak reported a female stealing two to three cans of beer from the cooler. The incident was caught on camera. A warrant was requested and charges were filed.
Accidents
November 18, 11:56 a.m.: Maria Fernanda Zaragoza Paez, 18, of Denison, was backing a white 2010 Chevrolet Malibu from a parking stall at Walmart next to a pedestrian, Karen Kay Whiteing, 56, of Arion, who reported to be standing behind her truck and had her foot run over by the front passenger wheel of the Malibu. She was transported by ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital. Zaragoza Paez was cited for violation of a minor’s restricted license.
November 25, 4:25 p.m.: Bruce Petersen reported that at about 2:45 someone driving a U-Haul backed into his trailer at Country View Mobile Home Park. A deputy spoke with the manager, got the plate number and planned on calling U-Haul the next day.
Miscellaneous
November 24, 1 p.m.: A caller reported a speeding motorcycle on Highway 39 by Deloit. The investigating officer was unable to locate the motorcycle.
November 24, 7:51 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a suspicious looking vehicle in Kiron. The driver of the vehicle was looking for “Ben” on the south end of Kiron and was traveling home at the time of the report.
November 25, 12:08 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office did a civil standby at a residence in Arion where a male subject was arrested for assault earlier in the night.
November 25, 7:11 p.m.: A caller reported an erratic driver on Highway 59 north of the Shelby County line. The investigating officer located and stopped the vehicle and discovered the driver was tired. He had the driver switch out with a passenger.
November 25, 10:54 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a verbal altercation in Arion. The subjects were gone upon the arrival of the investigating officer. The Denison Police Department was alerted that the subjects may be headed to Denison. The subjects were located and stopped. Both parties advised it was a verbal disagreement and the parties agreed to separate for the night.
November 27, 3:10 p.m.: A caller reported a neighbor was driving on his property and driveway when he leaves. The investigating officer spoke with the neighbor and asked that they not do that. The incident was taking place in Dow City.
November 27, 6:41 p.m.: A caller advised a blue pickup with lumber in the back was tailgating and turning lights on and off. The location was at the middle bucket heading north on Highway 59.
November 28, 3:06 p.m.: A caller reported that a car seat was left on the side of the road on Highway 39 near Deloit. The car seat was empty and it was taken to the sheriff’s office.
November 28, 5:46 p.m.: A caller reported a male subject in Schleswig throwing items outside and threatening to burn them.