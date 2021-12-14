Police Beat 12-14-2021

Arrests

December 8, 7:45 p.m.: Joel Antonio Sivaja, 22, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred. The location of the offense was on 5th Avenue North in Denison.

December 10, 8:25 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted Sac County in locating Justin Pope, 37, in Crawford County on a Sac County warrant.

December 12, 5:30 a.m.: Hans Hoffmeier reported an unmarked Dodge Charger with no plates on property westbound on T Avenue from Westcott Road. A subject was in the Dodge and would not get out. Nickolas Schwenn was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm. The vehicle he was driving was actually a silver Pontiac Bonneville.

Thefts, break-ins

December 9, 7:50 p.m.: Tracy Ehlers reported that kids broke into his vehicle at Ar-We-Va in Westside. The incident is under investigation.

December 12, 12:43 a.m.: A deputy with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office advised he had been contacted by Gayln Moeller who stated that 6-7 stainless steel hog feeders were taken from his property on December 9. He stated there were tire tracks and that one feeder was found on the roadway. The incident is under investigation.

Accidental gunshot

December 12, 11:23 p.m.: Crawford County Memorial Hospital advised a 61 year-old male came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the back of the right leg. The subject advised it was an accident that happened in Vail. The subject was taking out a small caliber handgun and it accidentally went off and hit him in the back of the right leg about two inches above the knee. The incident was ruled an accidental discharge.

Accidents

December 8, 6:59 p.m.: Justin Bromert reported that a 2017 Ford Explorer being driven by Kalie Bromert struck a deer on M55 just south of Vail.

December 9, 5:50 a.m.: Karrie Kropf reported a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 141 west of 220th Street, Denison. No one was around.

December 9, 7:02 a.m.: A train and pickup accident occurred along Highway 30 near V Avenue. A truck had stopped on the tracks and a Union Pacific Railroad train struck the pickup. No one was in the pickup.

December 9, 7:43 a.m.: Phillip Martin reported a single vehicle accident with no injuries that happened on E16 west of the Boyer River near Kiron.

December 9, 8:13 a.m.: Richard Staley reported an accident with no injuries that happened at the north Highway 141/Highway 59 junction in Denison.

December 10, 4:01 p.m.: Gil Meseck reported that his vehicle was stuck on E16 between 160th Street and 170th Street near Schleswig. The investigating officer called the county out to sand the hill, which was very icy. After sand and salt were applied, Waderich Towing and the officer were able to get the stalled vehicle going again.

December 10, 4:33 p.m.: Melissa Fineran reported that she hit the bridge on Highway 59 with her vehicle. She waited until she got home to report the accident.

December 10, 4:41 p.m.: Carroll County reported that a vehicle hit the side of the bridge on Highway 30 three miles west of Westside.

December 10, 5:20 p.m.: Kenneth Hansen, of Denison, reported hitting a deer at Coon Grove Lane near Denison. Damage was done to the left front bumper of his 2019 Chrysler Pacifica.

December 10, 7:46 p.m.: A caller reported that he hit a deer with his vehicle at Highway 30 and 380th Street, Westside.

December 10, 11:30 p.m.: Miguel Urrea reported going off the road on Highway 59 south of the Highway 141 junction in Denison. He was dropped off at an address on Avenue A in Denison.

December 10, 11:50 p.m.: A caller reported a vehicle in the east ditch on Highway 59, between W Avenue and X Avenue. The vehicle had its hazard lights on and the caller was unsure if anyone was in the vehicle. The subjects were dropped off at a house near Feng Chang in Denison.

December 11, 12:30 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle in the ditch on the east side of the road at Highway 59 and the Rath Salvage drive. The officer checked on the vehicle and the occupants and reported he would be back to pick them up and take them into town after other subjects in the vehicle were dropped off.

December 11, 4:17 a.m.: A caller reported that her car was in a snow bank on South Main Loop and Donna Reed Road, Denison. The investigating officer reported he got the driver’s vehicle out and the driver was on her way.

December 11, 5:42 a.m.: A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch or roadway in the northbound lane of Highway 39 near Kiron, and another vehicle located there with the flashers going. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicles.

Miscellaneous

December 8, 11:15 p.m.: Kevin DeWolf reported that a silver Nissan was driving around Arion at a high rate of speed and said it was last seen traveling eastbound on Lincoln Way. The investigating officer came to Arion from the north and took Arion Avenue into Arion. The officer drove through Arion and found a suspected driver standing outside his house. The officer took Lincoln Way to Denison and was unable to locate a vehicle matching the description.

December 9, 3:36 a.m.: A caller reported a bunch of cattle on Highway 141 and 120th Street, Charter Oak. The investigating officer found black cattle behind a fence line and no sign of cattle out from Charter Oak to the county line.

December 9, 6:53 p.m.: A caller reported a person on her porch on Fir Circle in Schleswig. The investigating officer said video shows somebody on her back porch squatting down. The subject was gone upon arrival of the officer.