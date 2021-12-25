Police Beat 12-21-2021

December 19, 10:44 p.m.: Michael Sibenaller reported a blue 2006 Buick Lucerne in a ditch between 370th and 380th streets on E16. The vehicle was unoccupied when deputies arrived on the scene. The vehicle appeared to have rolled over, breaking out the windshield. The passenger side rear tire was also missing. Contact was made with the registered owner, Crystal Price. According to Price, the vehicle was sold to their daughter-in-law, Tonya Thoreson. When Thoreson was contacted, she said the car had been stolen from her residence sometime after 6 p.m. on December 19. Thoreson did not know the car was missing until her mother-in-law contacted her to have her contact law enforcement. The case was referred to the Denison Police Department.