Police Beat 12-21-2021

Arrests
December 12, 3:50 p.m.: Channel Tia-Wana Turner, 25, of Denison, was arrested for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The vehicle was a gold 2012 Chevrolet Equinox valued at $7,000. The location of the offense was on East Circle Road in Denison.
December 18, 2:19 a.m.: David Ignacio Garza, 31, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense.
December 18, 7:26 p.m.: Shawn Wood was arrested on a Monona County warrant. He was also charged with domestic abuse.
December 19, 12:37 p.m.: Ida County reported a warrant served on Jarad Lee Pullen, 45.
December 19, 10:24 p.m.: Jose A. Valdez, 28, of Northlake, Illinois, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison. He was also cited for a violation of turning at an intersection.
December 19, 7:33 p.m.: Chadwick Charles Sachau, 56, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred. The location of the offense was on 14th Avenue South in Denison.
Vandalism and theft
December 19, 11:23 a.m.: Dawn Muhlbauer reported vandalism at Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison.
December 19, 10:44 p.m.: Michael Sibenaller reported a blue 2006 Buick Lucerne in a ditch between 370th and 380th streets on E16. The vehicle was unoccupied when deputies arrived on the scene. The vehicle appeared to have rolled over, breaking out the windshield. The passenger side rear tire was also missing. Contact was made with the registered owner, Crystal Price. According to Price, the vehicle was sold to their daughter-in-law, Tonya Thoreson. When Thoreson was contacted, she said the car had been stolen from her residence sometime after 6 p.m. on December 19. Thoreson did not know the car was missing until her mother-in-law contacted her to have her contact law enforcement. The case was referred to the Denison Police Department.