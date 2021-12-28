Police Beat 12-28-2021

Arrests and warrants

December 21, 9:08 a.m.: Harrison County reported a warrant served on Cobi Garcia, 24, at the county line.

December 22: Darry Steven Hein, 25, of Denison, was arrested on an active Crawford County warrant.

Accidents

December 18, 3:26 p.m.: Aldean Ruth Keairnes, 73, of Dow City, was driving a maroon 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid and was unable to keep control of her vehicle, causing it to strike two parked vehicles at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store in Denison. Keairnes was not injured. Her vehicle received $4,000 damage to the front passenger side. A white 2011 Kia Sportage EX received $5,000 damage to the front passenger side, and a white 2011 Chrysler Town & Country van received $1,000 damage to the front middle.

December 21, 12:51 a.m.: A vehicle versus deer accident was reported at Highway 30 and M Avenue, Vail. The vehicle involved was a silver 2020 Toyota Sienna with Oklahoma plates being driven by Gregory Pal Hager, age 48.

December 22, 1:15 p.m.: Moises Antonio Castillo Magana, 17, of Denison, was driving a silver 2011 Subaru Legacy south on 18th Street in Denison, approaching the intersection with 6th Avenue North. Sherry Lynn McMullen, 65, of Denison, was driving a white 2019 GMC Terrain SLT van east on 6th Avenue North. North and southbound traffic is required to stop due to the posted stop signs. The two vehicles collided in the intersection. McMullen’s front airbag deployed. McMullen received suspected minor (non-incapacitating) injuries and was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by Crawford County Ambulance. A passenger in her vehicle, Sarah Jean Carlson, 43, of Denison, also received suspected minor (non-incapacitating) injuries and was transported herself for medical attention. Castillo Magana received suspected minor (non-incapacitating) injuries and was transported by private vehicle for medical care. He was cited for failure to obey a stop sign, violation of instruction permit limitation and permitting unauthorized minor to drive. McMullen’s vehicle received $5,000 damage to the front passenger side corner and was disabled. Castillo Magana’s vehicle received $5,000 damage to the middle passenger side and was disabled. The officer arranged a tow for both vehicles.

December 22, 1:15 p.m.: Braydon Schillerburg reported an accident with minor injuries at 2020 280th Street, Denison. The Crawford County Ambulance was paged. His vehicle was towed by Waderich’s.

December 22, 5:32 p.m.: Taylor Muhlbauer reported a vehicle versus deer accident. She said she was traveling east on Highway 141 just west of 320th Street when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid the deer and struck and killed it. Her vehicle sustained damage. She advised that she had left the scene and had contacted a tow truck to get her vehicle.

December 22, 6:39 p.m.: Kayla Clark reported a vehicle versus deer accident on Highway 59 just north of Denison.

Miscellaneous

December 16, 1:10 p.m.: Harrison County reported a motorist operating a light blue car in need of assistance on Highway 37 near Dunham Hardwoods. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

December 17, 3 p.m.: Randy TenEyck reported receiving a dog bite while he was out walking in Arion. A rabies shot record was requested to be emailed.

December 19, 7:42 p.m.: Ettleman’s Town & Country in Dow City reported a gas drive-off. The driver returned to pay his bill.

December 19, 4:39 a.m.: Jackson Thies reported a cut finger. Crawford County Ambulance was dispatched. The location of the incident was on Highway 59 north of the north junction.

December 21, 5:13 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported a steer out on the road on 260th Street between A and B avenues. The investigating officer was unable to locate the steer.

December 20, 4:58 p.m.: Jessica Young called about the safety of animals in Arion.