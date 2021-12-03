Police Beat 12-3-2021

November 29, 6:44 p.m.: Rick Juhl reported an argument with weapons possibly involved on Fredricks Street in Arion. David Ignacio Garza, 31, of Arion, was arrested for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The criminal complaint filed in district court says Garza went to Kevin DeWolf’s residence in Arion and displayed a stun gun, and at one point he made the stun gun spark. An arrangement was set for 9:30 a.m. on December 20.

November 27, 1:02 p.m.: Kayleen Marie Stoulil, 64, of Havelock, was driving a white 2018 Ford Escape, and Ronald George Brown, 66, of Denison, was driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Both were traveling south on Highway 59, with Stoulil’s vehicle behind Brown’s vehicle. The vehicles were approaching the Highway 30 interchange. Brown started decelerating to the stop sign and Stoulil’s vehicle hit Brown’s vehicle in the rear. Stoulil’s vehicle continued past Brown’s vehicle and struck a light pole and a stop sign. Stoulil had possible injuries (complaint of pain) and was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) by ambulance. The report said she was found to have a broken clavicle. Brown had possible injuries (complaint of pain) and went to CCMH later for examination. The report said it was determined that he had bruising along his back. Stoulil’s vehicle received $20,000 damage to the front middle and was considered totaled; it was towed away. Brown’s vehicle received $20,000 damage to the rear middle and had to be towed away. The damaged light pole is owned by Denison Municipal Utilities and the damaged stop sign is owned by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Stoulil was cited for following too close.