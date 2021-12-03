Police Beat 12-3-2021

Arrests
November 29, 6:44 p.m.: Rick Juhl reported an argument with weapons possibly involved on Fredricks Street in Arion. David Ignacio Garza, 31, of Arion, was arrested for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The criminal complaint filed in district court says Garza went to Kevin DeWolf’s residence in Arion and displayed a stun gun, and at one point he made the stun gun spark. An arrangement was set for 9:30 a.m. on December 20.
Accidents
November 27, 1:02 p.m.: Kayleen Marie Stoulil, 64, of Havelock, was driving a white 2018 Ford Escape, and Ronald George Brown, 66, of Denison, was driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Both were traveling south on Highway 59, with Stoulil’s vehicle behind Brown’s vehicle. The vehicles were approaching the Highway 30 interchange. Brown started decelerating to the stop sign and Stoulil’s vehicle hit Brown’s vehicle in the rear. Stoulil’s vehicle continued past Brown’s vehicle and struck a light pole and a stop sign. Stoulil had possible injuries (complaint of pain) and was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) by ambulance. The report said she was found to have a broken clavicle. Brown had possible injuries (complaint of pain) and went to CCMH later for examination. The report said it was determined that he had bruising along his back. Stoulil’s vehicle received $20,000 damage to the front middle and was considered totaled; it was towed away. Brown’s vehicle received $20,000 damage to the rear middle and had to be towed away. The damaged light pole is owned by Denison Municipal Utilities and the damaged stop sign is owned by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Stoulil was cited for following too close.
November 28, 6:43 p.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart parking lot for a vehicle accident. When he arrived he found that a silver 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a flatbed had backed into a 2013 Chrysler 200 Limited that was legally parked. The officer got information from the driver of the Silverado, Ronald Guy Nelson, 67, of Denison, but was unable to locate the owner of the Chrysler at the time. The pickup received only $1 damage to the rear passenger side. The Chrysler received $1,000 damage to the front passenger side corner.
November 29, 3:20 p.m.: Molly Jean Bertrand, 33, of Denison, was driving a red 2014 Chevrolet Impala north up the hill on South 19th Street and was approaching the intersection with 1st Avenue South. She saw that a blue 2020 Chevrolet Equinox had entered the intersection and attempted to swerve to the left to miss it. A trailer that was legally parked in the driveway made it difficult to see. The driver of the Equinox, Brandon Lee Launderville, 15, of Dow City, did not see Bertrand’s vehicle in the intersection and was unable to stop. Bertrand’s vehicle received $4,500 damage to the front passenger side. Launderville’s vehicle received $3,500 damage to the front driver side. Bertrand was cited for failure to yield to the vehicle on the right. No injuries were reported.
November 30, 4:06 p.m.: Ritchie Malone reported a semi-trailer versus train accident that occurred next to Highway 30 by the Tyson plant southwest of Denison. The accident report from the sheriff’s office was not available as of press time. See further details online at www.DBRnews.com when they are available.
December 1, 12:09 p.m.: Ken Hohback reported a vehicle versus deer accident at Highway 59 and 270th Street, Denison.
December 1, 12:59 p.m.: Dennis Allen Ahrenholtz, 23, of Denison, was driving a white 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis on Avenue C in Denison and stopped to make a left turn into Schau Recycling. A silver 2016 Nissan Murano being driven by Amy Marie Schultz, 49, of Schleswig, ran into the rear of Ahrenholtz’s vehicle. No one was injured. The Ahrenholtz vehicle received $2,000 damage to the rear middle. The Schultz vehicle received $2,000 damage to the front middle.
December 1, 3:55 p.m.: Kurtis William Buter, 32, of Denison, was driving a gray 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee east in the left lane of Highway 30 in Denison. According to the report, Buter was not paying attention and didn’t see that Victoria Elizabeth Santamaria, 16, of Denison, had activated her vehicle’s left turn single to go north onto South 19th Street. Buter’s vehicle struck the rear of Santamaria’s gray 2007 Toyota. Santamaria had suspected minor (non-incapacitating) injuries. She was not transported for medical attention. Her vehicle received $2,000 damage to the rear middle and could be driven away. Buter’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front middle and could be driven away.
December 1, 5:21 p.m.: Christopher D’Angelo Pulido Castillo, 17, of Denison, was driving a black 2002 Ford Mustang west on Highway 30 in the outside lane of the four-lane divided highway. Pulido Castillo advised that there was a problem with the manual transmission and the vehicle left the roadway and traveled into the right ditch. The accident report said the vehicle left four distinct tire tracks when it left the highway so it was sliding sideways. Once in the ditch the vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its wheels, facing west. Pulido Castillo advised that his head was pounding and the back seat passenger, Ever Gonzales, 17, had a cut on his ear. The passenger in the front seat, Javier Gonzales, 19, of Denison, complained of a sore elbow. The ambulance crew arrived on scene and checked on the driver and passengers. The accident report said the driver and the passengers were wearing shoulder and lap belts. The vehicle received $4,500 damage and was considered totaled. A tow was arranged by the investigating officer. Pulido Castillo was cited for violation of instruction permit.
December 1, 5:52 p.m.: John William Ballantine, 84, of Arion, was driving an ivory 2007 Buick Lucerne south on South 14th Street in Denison and struck a black 2004 BMW X3 that was legally parked in front of the residence at 221 South 14th Street. Ballantine stated he thought his tire had popped. His vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front passenger side and was considered totaled. It was towed. The BMW received $2,000 damage to the rear driver side corner. No one was injured. Ballantine was cited for failure to maintain control.
December 2, 6:57 a.m.: Todd Hanson reported a vehicle versus deer accident on Highway 30 near Westside.
Miscellaneous
November 29, 9:06 p.m.: Vanessa Garcia reported people were driving by her house on Catherine Street in Arion and yelling things out their windows. The investigating officer with the sheriff’s office spoke with the reporting party. His report said the story kept changing regarding who was driving by and if they were driving fast or slow. The report said Garcia never did say what was being yelled. He stayed in the area for about 45 minutes. No vehicles drove by during that time.
November 30, 8:39 p.m.: Shayna Laffoon reported a suspicious vehicle at on 330th Street, Vail. The investigating officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle. The officer spoke with Laffoon who advised she had located the vehicle prior to the officer arriving and that the person in the vehicle was hunting coyotes.
December 1, 5:57 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported a white Ford F250 pickup traveling all over the road northbound on Highway 39. The vehicle possibly had California plates. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
December 1, 6:19 p.m.: A caller reported a black Nissan Altima with an unknown plate traveling all over the road northbound on Highway 39. During the call, the reporting party stated the vehicle pulled off onto a gravel road, possibly Deloit Boulevard-Highway 39/K Avenue. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
December 2, 7:35 a.m.: Dawn Reiser reported a suspicious vehicle west of 2254 P Avenue, Denison.