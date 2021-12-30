Police Beat 12-30-2021

Arrests and warrants

December 23, 9:02 p.m.: Brandon Schechinger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, and Rubie Gutierrez was arrested for driving while suspended and also cited for excessive speed and reckless driving. She was also arrested on an Ida County warrant for violation of probation. The traffic stop occurred on 330th Street north of O Avenue, Denison.

December 27, 4:30 a.m.: Austin Hall, 25, turned himself in on Crawford County warrants for theft in the second degree and violation of a no-contact order.

December 27, 9:32 p.m.: Makele Mehari Reda and Ablelom Tesfalem Mehari, both 23 and from Denison, were arrested for contempt – violation of a no-contact order/protection order. The location of the offense was listed as a liquor store in the 900 block of Highway 30 in Denison.

December 28, 7:05 p.m.: Adrian Magana, 30, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant and for driving while barred. The location of the offense was on Avenue C in Denison.

December 28, 9:23 p.m.: During a traffic stop on Highway 141 east of Highway 59 near Manilla, Mario Alberto Salazar was arrested for OWI-1st offense.

December 29, 2:59 a.m.: Caine Michael Eubanks, 26, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

Thefts and vandalism

December 25, 9:28 p.m.: David Topf reported vandalism to a house on 140th Street, Charter Oak, while gone. The incident remains under investigation.

December 26, 9:36 p.m.: A theft was reported at an apartment in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue North in Denison.

December 28, 2:55 p.m.: Christy Rickers reported that someone took Christmas decorations off Robert Rickers’ gravesite at the Westside Cemetery. She last saw the decorations on December 22 and was advised by a friend that the decorations were missing as of December 28. The decorations included a solar string of Christmas lights, tinsel tree, Christmas tree with solar lights on a garden stake and a red ceramic pickup truck. The decorations are valued at $80-$100.

Accidents

December 10, 5:04 p.m.: Tim Malone reported an accident that happened at the Highway 141/Highway 59 junction near Denison.

December 20, 2:44 p.m.: Trevor Edward Ransom, 18, of Schleswig, was driving a gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu north on North 16th Street. He started to make a left turn into the parking lot at Denison High School and turned in front of and struck a white 2017 Jeep Renegade which was being driven south on North 16th Street by Edgar Guillermo Jr., 19, of Denison. Guillermo received possible injuries (complaint of pain) but was not transported for medical treatment. Ransom received suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries but was not transported. His vehicle received $5,000 damage to the front middle and was listed as totaled, and Guillermo’s vehicle received $10,000 damage to the front middle and was listed as totaled. Both vehicles were disabled and were moved by a tow arranged by the investigating officer. Ransom was cited for failing to yield upon a left turn.

December 21, 7:10 a.m.: Kimberly Hannah Morische Jorgensen, 31, of Denison, was driving a red 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee. She told the investigating officer that she was traveling north on 16th Street in Denison and that another vehicle (a white 2017 Buick Enclave) had stopped at the stop sign when her vehicle was struck on the rear passenger side. The Enclave was driven by Mary Kay Campbell, 81, of Denison. Campbell stated that she stopped at the stop sign and saw a car far away speeding, which got in front of her as she (Campbell) was going through the stop sign, and she ended up striking the Jeep Grand Cherokee on the rear passenger side. The investigating officer wrote that the investigation at the scene did not show sufficient evidence on who was at fault. No one was injured. Jorgensen’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the rear passenger side and could be driven away. Campbell’s vehicle received $1,600 damage to the front middle and could be driven away.

December 24, 10:18 p.m.: Jamie Lynn Kropp, 28, of Sergeant Bluff, was driving a green 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and was stopped at the intersection of Highway 59 and D Avenue (E16) in Schleswig, facing west. Jessica Marie Stamper, 43, of Bullhead City, Arizona, was driving a silver 2019 Honda CR-V north on Highway 59. Kropp pulled out from D Avenue and struck Stamper’s vehicle. Both vehicle’s sustained $8,500 damage, were disabled and were towed by Waderich Towing. The Schleswig Fire Department and the Crawford County Ambulance were listed as being paged. The accident report did not list any injuries.

December 27, 7:22 a.m.: Jackson Donald Johnson, 19, of Manning, reported an accident on Highway 141 two miles east of Manilla. He was driving a white 2001 Ford Ranger pickup when he hit black ice, sending the pickup into the south ditch. No injuries were reported. His pickup received $7,000 damage. The Manilla Fire Department was paged.

December 27, 7:31 a.m.: Lana Ahlers reported an accident on Highway 59, Schleswig. The Crawford County Ambulance and the Schleswig Fire Department were paged.

December 27, 5:59 p.m.: A caller reported an accident on Highway 59 two miles south of Schleswig.

December 28, 8:29 a.m.: Chief Deputy Roger Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a pheasant being hit, causing minor damage to the grill area of a truck. The incident occurred on M55 north of U Avenue.

Miscellaneous

December 23, 8:58 a.m.: Matt Knowles reported that air was let out of the tires on two vehicles. The incident took place in Charter Oak.

December 23, 8:02 p.m.: A K9 deployment was reported on Chamberlin Drive near Denison Inn and Suites.

December 24, 10:46 a.m.: A caller reported multiple dead cows at an address on Vernon Voss Road near Denison. The investigating officer spoke to the owner of the property who showed the officer the area where the dead animals were. He said he feeds them to dogs that he raises on the property and the animals come to him already dead. The officer observed one dead cow, one dead hog and one cow bone and hide carcass.

December 27, 5:51 p.m.: A caller reported a deer in the road on Highway 30 two miles east of Denison. The deer was removed.

Correction