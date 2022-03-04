Police Beat 3-04-2022

Arrests, warrants and citations

February 26, 7:04 p.m.: Jonathan Fabian Seguera-Avina, 23, of Denison, was cited for driving at speeds of 67 miles per hour in a 50 mile-per-hour zone and 70 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone. He was also cited for driving while revoked and reckless driving.

February 27, 7:58 p.m.: Jovanny Eduardo Morales, 19, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

February 28, 9:11 p.m.: Carlos Vladimir Mesino Garcia, 19, of Denison, was charged with driving while barred, possession of alcohol by a person 19 years of age-1st offense, minor armed with a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana-1st offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance-1st offense. He was also cited for operating a non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability. The dangerous weapon was identified on the police report as a handgun. For the charge of possession of a controlled substance-1st office, the police report identifies that as seven small clear plastic baggies with a crystalline substance. The location of the offense was on 1st Avenue North in Denison.

February 28, 11 p.m.: Calhoun County reported that a warrant was served on Scott Honeycutt, 26, for theft in the fifth degree. Bail was set at $300. He was taken to the Crawford County Jail.

Bridge damaged

February 28, 8:05 a.m.: The Crawford County Engineer’s Office reported that sometime over the weekend someone struck the guard rail on the bridge located on E16 one-half mile west of the intersection with Highway 39. Extensive damage was done to the bridge. It was unknown at the time the report was filed who hit the bridge.

Accidents

February 15, 11:45 a.m.: Hayden Michael Leslie Meeves, 18, of Manilla, was driving a black 2012 Dodge Journey south on 330th Street and was approximately one mile north of the intersection of 330th Street and Highway 141. A deer came from the east ditch and struck the vehicle, causing $5,000 damage to the left front quarter and front of the vehicle. The deer ran away. No injuries were reported.

February 17, 11:33 p.m.: A 2004 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Aidan John Larson, 15, of Schleswig, was northbound on 6th Street near Elm Street. Landon Wulf was a passenger in the front seat. The sheriff’s report said Larson was traveling at a high rate of speed and his vehicle left the road. He swerved and tried to correct the vehicle. The vehicle hit the bottom of the ditch and began to roll. It rolled four times. Larson was ejected on the third roll. The vehicle came to rest against a tree. Wulf remained in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. Larson sustained major injuries and was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by ground ambulance and later to Omaha by air ambulance. The vehicle was totaled as a result of the accident. Larson was cited for not having a valid license, failure to maintain control and failure to use a seatbelt.

February 25, 9:46 p.m.: Luis Fernando Rios, 26, of Denison, was driving a gray 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on Highway 30 when his vehicle had a mechanical/electrical malfunction and shut off. Rios stated that the vehicle had no power steering as he lost control of it. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a guard rail to a bridge. The vehicle caught on fire and was declared a total loss. No injuries were reported.

February 28, 7:35 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle versus coyote accident that happened east of N Avenue on Highway 30. The vehicle was a red 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan. The insurance company was notified and was on the scene.

February 28, 10 p.m.: Melvin Alva Lill, 62, of Charter Oak, was driving a green 1994 Ford Ranger south in the 300 block of Birch Avenue in Charter Oak. Lill claimed he fell asleep while driving and as a result his vehicle rear-ended a parked blue 2002 GMC Envoy owned by Bryan Andrew Lynn Rosburg, of Atlantic. Rosburg’s vehicle received $3,500 damage. Lill’s vehicle received $4,000 damage.

March 2, 5:51 p.m.: Tesfu Gebrezgiabher, 42, of Houston, Texas, was driving a white 2011 Freightliner semitractor-trailer north on Highway 59 coming into Denison at 14th Avenue South. Atair Mayot Ajang, 21, of Denison, was driving a silver 2010 Toyota Camry south on Highway 59. Ajang was attempting to make a U-turn and failed to yield the right of way. His Toyota was struck by the Freightliner. Ajang received suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries and was transported by the Crawford County Ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital. Gebrezgiabher was not injured. His semitractor-trailer received $5,000 damage primarily to the front driver side. The rig is owned by Brook Trucking of Houston. Ajang’s Toyota received $10,000 damage and was considered totaled. Ajang was cited for failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle and for failing to yield to the vehicle on the right.

March 3, 6:42 a.m.: A car versus deer accident was reported at Highway 30 and 310th Street near Denison.

Miscellaneous

February 28, 9:52 p.m.: A caller reported debris in the roadway – possible trash and metal objects – on Highway 30 by mile marker 58. The officer found a trash bag and some items on the roadway and removed them to the side of the road.

February 28, 10:42 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a K9 sniff at the city impound lot.

March 2, 5:04 p.m.: A caller reported a male subject burning his garden near Highway 309 west of the three ponds on the southwest side of Denison.