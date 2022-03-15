Police Beat 3-15-2022

Arrests

March 11, 9:24 p.m.: Moises Enrique Mendoza, 20, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license under suspension. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.

March 11, 6:33 p.m.: Zachary David Gray, 30, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

March 11, 8:32 p.m.: On a traffic stop, Dennis Allen Ahrenholtz, 23, and Michael Alexis Lopez Palmer, 21, were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. The location of the offense was listed at Burger King. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office also conducted a K9 deployment at the same location at the same time.

March 12, 2 a.m.: Emmanuel Laboy Figueroa, 39, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license revoked. The location of the offense was on 2nd Avenue South in Denison.

March 12, 9:05 p.m.: Lichelle Anne Beaulieu, 27, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

March 13, 1:16 a.m.: Louis Angel Andrade, 22, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-3rd offense and for driving while barred. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.

March 13, 7:22 p.m.: Louis Vladimer Martinez Bracamonte, 25, of Carroll, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st offense, possession of marijuana-1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Among the items listed as seized was cocaine. The location of the offense was Highway 30 in Denison.

Miscellaneous

March 10, 8:40 a.m.: Ida County requested Crawford County to pick up a transient at KCKs in Schleswig and to transport the subject to the Carroll County line.

March 10, 8:29 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check in Kiron.

March 11, 3:06 p.m.: A caller reported a scam. No other details were provided on the incident report.

March 11, 6 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check in Arion.

March 12, 6:09 p.m.: Shelby County reported a possible intoxicated driver. The vehicle was located and stopped at Highway 59 and R Avenue. The driver was fine.

March 13, 7:16 p.m.: Jenny Chavez reported receiving a harassing letter in her mailbox. The sheriff’s office incident report said that the letter is not threatening but is from a neighbor explaining that if Chavez’s dog enters the letter writer’s property again, the dog may be dispatched if it is attacking animals on the property.

March 13, 9:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a K9 deployment at KCK’s in Schleswig.

March 13, 9:18 p.m.: Don Kuhlman reported a suspicious black substance on O Avenue between 110th and 130th streets. The incident report said the material appears to be diesel or hydraulic fluid. The trail leads from 120th Street north of P Avenue to 110th Street heading south. The sheriff’s office was unable to locate any vehicle leaking the fluid.

March 13, 5:23 p.m.: The Crawford County dispatch center received 911 texts of a possible rolling domestic problem. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and spoke with the person who sent the text messages. The driver slowed down and the texting party was able to exit the vehicle. It was a verbal situation only. The Iowa State Patrol was called to transport the person who was texting to the VA in Omaha.

March 14, 3:15 p.m.: The Crawford County Sherriff’s Office investigating oil dumped on gravel roads. County Engineer Paul Assman reported that on the night of March 13, someone dumped a lot of used oil on very large stretches of gravel road. The direction of travel started on 130th Street between O and P avenues, then west onto O Avenue for two miles, then south on 110th Street for three miles, then east on R Avenue for a mile, then south on 120th Street for two miles, when west on T Avenue for a mile and then north on 110th Street for a mile. The DNR was notified. Someone reported seeing a white Ford pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer that was hauling 10 totes covered in oil go past his residence the evening of March 13.

March 14, 5:11 p.m.: Ron Streck reported a noise complaint on North Orange Street in Kiron.