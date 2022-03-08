Police Beat 3-8-2022

Arrests

March 1: Avery Jon Zenk, 20, of Denison, was arrested for ongoing criminal conduct and three counts of controlled substance violation. He was released on March 2 on $25,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing was set for 10:30 a.m. on March 11.

March 4, 12:43 a.m.: Ryan Michael Podjenski was arrested for public intoxication while at a Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison.

March 6, 1:25 a.m.: Mario A. Rivas, 53, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was on South Main Avenue in Denison.

Thefts and vandalism

March 4, 2:05 p.m.: Kathy Tech reported a catalytic converter stolen in the two days prior to the report. The vehicle is a green Ford pickup and was being driven by her daughter, Dawn Hensen, The theft occurred on Main Street in Deloit.

March 6, 1:48 p.m.: Sue Schwarte reported windows broken out of a vehicle on Walnut Avenue in Charter Oak.

Fire

March 5, 12:50 a.m.: A male subject reported a truck on fire near a garage on Bergen Street in Vail. The Vail Fire Department and Crawford County Ambulance were paged.

Accidents

March 2, 5:51 p.m.: Tesfu Gebrezgiabher, 42, of Houston, Texas, was driving a white 2011 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer north on Highway 59 coming into Denison at 14th Avenue South. Atair Mayot Ajang, 21, of Denison, was driving a silver 2010 Toyota Camry south on Highway 59. Ajang was attempting to make a U-turn and failed to yield the right of way. His Toyota was struck by the Freightliner. Ajang received suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries and was transported by the Crawford County Ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital. Gebrezgiabher was not injured. His semitractor-trailer received $5,000 damage primarily to the front driver side. The rig is owned by Brook Trucking of Houston. Ajang’s Toyota received $10,000 damage and was considered totaled. Ajang was cited for failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle and for failing to yield to the vehicle on the right.

March 6, 4:29 p.m.: Steven Christopher Holt, 64, of Denison, was backing a red 2020 Jeep Renegade from the parking area behind the apartments on 14th Street and did not see a blue 2002 Toyota Highlander behind him, and be backed into it. He claimed it was his fault and would accept all responsibility. The owner of the Highlander was found inside the apartment, and he exchanged information with Holt.

March 7, 4:22 a.m.: An unoccupied red 2008 Nissan Sentra was found in the ditch at U Avenue and Highway 59, Buck Grove. It was unknown if anyone was injured.

Miscellaneous

March 3, 9 a.m.: A caller reported a raccoon hit by a car at Donna Reed Road and O Avenue, Denison. The caller reported that the raccoon appeared to be suffering. The investigating officer was unable to locate the animal.

March 5, 2:07 p.m.: Maria Franco reported a male trespassing at her lot in Country View Estates. The manager of the park handled the issue.