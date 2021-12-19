Powerful winds sweep through the county; part of historic weather event

Compared to the forecast for strong winds and chances of tornados, Crawford County survived Wednesday’s historic weather event fairly well.

Tree and building damage was done and power was off for some residents, but no injuries.

The day started calm with unseasonably warm temperatures and high humidity. But as some commented, their concern was that the summer-like weather in December was a foreboding for what was to come.

At 4:19 p.m. storm spotters were requested to head out into the country.

Later, the county was placed under a tornado warning.

A severe thunderstorm warning had previously been issued.

Greg Miller, the Crawford County Emergency Management coordinator, gave the following report on the storm’s impact on the county.

Manilla lost power for three hours because Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) lines were down west of Denison. Denison residents are asked to conserve electricity as WAPA gets the lines repaired.

Power was out in Schleswig due to a trampoline that the wind blew into a power line.

The wind took down a farm building between Denison and Schleswig.

A grain bin by Dow City partially collapsed.

In Denison, the lights flickered but the town did not lose power.

MidAmerican Energy and Western Iowa Power Cooperative suffered some outages but customers were back on before long.

Miller added that Carroll County had about the same amount of damage as was done in Crawford. Sac County had several power lines go down between Odebolt and Lake View and in other locations.

In Shelby County, semis tipped over on the interstate and trees were blown down.

In Harrison County, semis were tipped over along Interstate 80 and Interstate 29.

Crawford County Sheriff James Steinkuehler reported that a generator building that had been by the lagoons in Dow City was pushed or carried by the wind into the Boyer River. That happened at about 5 p.m.

He added that a power pole on 150th Street by Dunlap was arcing.

A big tree in Dow City fell on a power line but the community was without power for only two minutes.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines reported an 81 mile-per-hour wind gust four miles north-northeast of Buck Grove at 4:55 p.m.

Following are other wind gust speeds for the area.

88 mph gust at 5:11 p.m. in Audubon

83 mph gust at 4:22 p.m. in Missouri Valley

72 mph gust at 4:55 p.m. in Harlan and five miles south of Harlan

58 mph gust at 4:22 p.m. two miles west of Missouri Valley

On Twitter, the National Weather Service reported that it had wrapped up tornado damage surveys for Thursday. It reported five tornadoes so far; four were EF-2 and one was EF-Unknown. Two tornadoes had 26-mile paths. The weather service announced that additional tornadoes are likely as additional information is analyzed.

Weather.com (The Weather Channel) reported the high temperature for Denison at 71 degrees Fahrenheit and the low temperature at 23.

Disaster proclamation

On Thursday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 43 counties, and later in the day added six more counties to the list.

The proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.

Area counties listed are Audubon, Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cass, Cherokee, Greene, Guthrie, Harrison, Ida, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Sac, Shelby and Union.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.

Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.

Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.