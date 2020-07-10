Preconstruction meeting next step in Avenue C/7th Street project

The City of Denison can set up a preconstruction meeting with successful bidder for the Avenue C/7th Street project now that the city council has awarded the bid.
Ten Point Construction will be the general contractor for the project which will involve milling, patching and the asphalt paving of Avenue C from 1st Avenue North to 7th Street, and from 7th Street from that intersection to Highway 30. Ten Point’s bid was about $10,740 under the engineer’s estimate of $853,500, City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The bid letting took place at the Iowa Department of Transportation in Ames because federal highway money is funding part of the project.
Crawford explained to the council that as per state rules, he could not talk to the contractor until after the council awarded the contract and until after the Iowa Department of Transportation marks the contract as completed.
He said because of this he did not know, as of Tuesday’s meeting, when Ten Point would start work on the project.
However, he did comment that Ten Point is going to be busy for a while before it can get to the city’s project.
Crawford said he would keep the mayor and council, the city’s public works department, the school and emergency services informed on the project start date and what the detours will be.