Preserving the past: Auditor/Recorder documents to be digitized

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on February 22 approved a contract with Cott Systems, Inc., of Columbus, Ohio, for a project to digitize older county documents in the offices of the county auditor and recorder.

The money to pay for the project will be drawn from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds received by the county.

The federal ARPA program provides $350 billion dollars for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to deal with problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The recorder’s office portion of the project will cost $69,815, plus an additional $4,660 for the redaction of personal information; the auditor’s office portion will cost $70,840.

The total contract of $145,315 will include an ongoing service and support fee of $150 per month for 60 months.

Supervisor Jean Heiden noted that the funds will be the first ARPA funds drawn by Crawford County, which has received $3.2 million from the program.

County Recorder Denise Meeves told the Bulletin and Review that the records to be digitized are land records and town records of the period from about 1850 until 1975.

“From 1976 to the present they’re all imaged and we have them on our computers already,” she said.

“We are in the process of indexing the rest of the images that aren’t indexed, yet.”

The digitizing project is timely because many of the county records in her office are in old books that are heavy and are becoming fragile.

“The more you look in them and use them, the worse they get,” she said.

The books are expensive to replace or refurbish, so digitizing is a better all-around option, she said.

When the project is complete, the records will be available for anyone to search for free on the Crawford County website.

“Anyone who is wishing to do genealogy can go on the website and search the names right there, instead of coming in and handling the books,” Meeves said.

Providing the records online will reduce the future spread of COVID, flu and other diseases, which is in line with the original intent of the ARPA program.

The records from 1976 to the present will also eventually be available at iowalandrecords.org, a website owned by the Iowa County Recorders Association

“We send all of our documents there to make it easier for people to search,” Meeves said.

The land transfer records, plats and board of supervisors meeting minutes stored in the auditor’s office will also be digitized as part of the project.

“We have a lot of supervisors’ minutes books that go way back,” said County Auditor Terri Martens.

Cott Systems will manage the server on which the records are stored.

“It will allow the different departments in the courthouse to find the records they need to do their jobs and also to help citizens find things they’re looking for,” Martens said.

“Sometimes we have to go over there (to the auditor’s office) to look at a document or to get the book that it’s in; otherwise we have to search every index for the document that we’re looking for,” Meeves said. “It’s going to make it a lot easier for everybody.”

“As we gather more records, we can send those off and they will scan those in for us,” Martens said. “If we need to go further back in time and scan even more records from the past, we can do that in future projects.”

Cott Systems will come to Denison to scan some of the books in the auditor’s office; others will have to be scanned at the company’s offices.

“Some of our books are able to be opened; they’re manufactured so you can open and add more pages,” Martens said.

Pages from those books can be removed and scanned at the courthouse.

The books that have permanent bindings will require a specialized scanner that can’t be brought to Denison.

Martens said that all the records involved in the digitizing project will remain the property of the county.