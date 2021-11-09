Priorities contemplated for use of Denison’s ARPA funds

“I would encourage the council to think about what we need to attract people. I don’t think folks are moving to places because they have the best streets. They’ll move there and complain about the streets once they arrive,” he said. “They move to places that have a great quality of life, great amenities and places to live.

“Talking to our employers, who are our tax base, and we want to keep them here, they are crying out for workers. So if you can influence workers to move here with this, that would be a lasting element that grows your tax base for decades. You spend on these streets, they are going to have to be repaired again in a matter of time. They always do. I would encourage you, just my perspective, let’s invest in something that would be lasting, which is people coming here and growing that tax base, and using that tax base to improve your streets. Just my perspective.”

Curnyn suggested finding out what other communities are going to use their ARPA money for.

One project on the list that appeared to have a low priority was the use of ARPA funds to bring broadband internet services to the uptown businesses. It was pointed out that this was an eligible use of the funds.